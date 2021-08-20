Mark Wahlberg Wraps Arm Around Rarely Seen Daughter Ella Rae, 17, While Shopping — Photo

See Pic

Mark Wahlberg Wraps Arm Around Rarely Seen Daughter Ella Rae, 17, While Shopping

Mark Wahlberg and his teenage daughter Ella Rae treated themselves to some retail therapy in Beverly Hills before the start of the weekend!

Mark Wahlberg and daughter Ella Rae enjoyed some retail therapy ahead of the weekend. The actor, 50, and his teen daughter, 17, stepped out in Beverly Hills on Friday, Aug. 20 for a day of shopping. Mark wore cream colored sweats and a matching hoodie for the outing, while Ella Rae rocked a spaghetti strap tank and a denim skirt to beat the heat. Both father and daughter wore surgical masks for the shopping trip.

Mark Wahlberg and daughter Ella Rae go shopping in Beverly Hills on Friday, Aug. 20 (BACKGRID)

The actor shares Ella Rae with his longtime model wife Rhea Durham. The couple, who have been married since 2009, also share children Brendan, 12, Grace Margaret, 11, and Michael, 15, together. Mark and Ella Rae’s shopping excursion comes a few weeks before the teen’s big 18th birthday in September. Earlier this month, Mark celebrated a bit early by sharing a throwback photo of the two on Instagram.

“She’s exactly one month away from being 18,” Mark captioned the post. “Time flies! Enjoy every minute.” This month, Mark and his wife also celebrated another milestone: their 12th anniversary. Mark shared a snapshot of the two on Instagram (below) to commemorate the occasion and wished his wife a happy anniversary. In an interview with The Sun in 2018, Mark credited Rhea for helping him become “the man that I am.”

“I owe a lot to my wife,” he told the outlet. “She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children. I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family.” Formerly a high school dropout, the actor also opened up about going back to school to receive his diploma as an adult to lead his children by example.

“I can’t tell my kids to go to school and get an education if I don’t have a diploma. They’d think, ‘You didn’t go and you turned out all right,'” he said, later adding, “My mission in life is to raise my kids right. With all the success I’ve had in the world, if I fail at that, my life means nothing.”