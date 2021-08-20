Madonna Gets Piggyback Ride From Son Rocco, 21, In Family Video From Her Birthday Party – Watch

Madonna had a fabulous time with her family at her birthday party & she even got a piggyback ride from her son Rocco!

Madonna just celebrated her 63rd birthday in Italy and the party was jam-packed with friends and family. The singer is still reeling from her party in Italy and she just shared an adorable video of her 21-year-old son, Rocco, giving her a piggyback ride. Madonna captioned the video, which showed behind-the-scenes of her birthday weekend, writing “La Famiglia.”

The video starts out with Madonna and Rocco sitting in the back seat of a car while smiling for the camera. A few seconds later, Madonna arrived at the restaurant and had Rocco give her a piggyback ride into the venue. Considering the streets were made of cobblestone and Madonna was in sky-high heels, maybe she needed a lift over the stones so she wouldn’t fall.

For the outing, Madonna rocked a long-sleeve silk blue mini dress with a ruffled hem and styled it with a black belt around her tiny waist and a pair of black tights. Rocco on the other hand opted to wear a loose blue bandana print button-down short-sleeve shirt with a red scarf and pants.

Madonna’s birthday festivities lasted all weekend and for the actual birthday party, Madonna slayed her look when she wore head-to-toe Burberry and Chanel featuring a skintight satin dress with a cool orange, blue, and white pattern all over it. She accessorized her look with black lace gloves and a bedazzled headpiece that outlined her face.

All six of her kids were in attendance at the birthday party including her daughter Lourdes, 24, looked fabulous in a skintight beige spaghetti strap mini dress. The tank top dress featured stitching down the entire back and she styled the frock with a suede and shearling Telfar purse.