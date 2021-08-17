Fashion

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes, 24, Looks Stunning In Tan Mini Dress For Her Mother’s 63rd Birthday Party – Photo

Lifestyle Director

Lourdes celebrated her mom, Madonna’s, 63rd birthday party in style when she rocked a skintight beige mini dress.

Even though it was Madonna’s 63rd birthday party, it was her daughter, Lourdes, 24, that stole the show. Lourdes looked fabulous when she donned a skintight beige spaghetti strap mini dress. The tank top dress featured stitching down the entire back and she styled the frock with a suede and shearling Telfar purse.

Madonna posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire . …………” Lourdes is the star of one of the photos where she’s pictured from behind while leaning against a railing and looking in the camera. While we loved her outfit, it was her glam that truly tied her look together. She had her jet-black hair down and pin-straight, adding a smokey eyeshadow and a brown glossy lip with liner.

Madonna looked just as stunning and was dressed in her typical quirky and unique style. She rocked head-to-toe Burberry and Chanel featuring a skintight satin dress with a cool orange, blue, and white pattern all over it. She accessorized her look with black lace gloves and a bedazzled headpiece that outlined her face.

Lourdes has been slaying her outfits all summer long and one of our favorites was her sexy green bikini. She showed off her toned abs and belly ring wearing a criss-cross light green top that had a gaping keyhole cutout at the chest and paired it with the matching strappy, hi-rise bottoms. She topped her look off with a green Gucci bucket hat, layered necklaces, and a blue beach tote. Lourdes’s black hair was down in two long, thick pigtail braids as she opted to go completely makeup-free.

