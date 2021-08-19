Beauty

Ciara Goes Makeup-Free & Slays In Plunging Zebra-Print Swimsuit — Photo

Ciara looked fabulous when she chose to go completely makeup-free in an animal print swimsuit while vacationing in Mexico.

If there’s one thing for sure about Ciara, 35, it’s that she is stunning with or without makeup. She proved that when she chose to go au natural while on vacation in Mexico. The mother-of-three showed off her natural beauty when she chose to go completely makeup-free while her dark brown hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless beach waves.

She styled her bare face with a plunging black and white zebra print one-piece swimsuit with two large bamboo rings on the straps. Since arriving in Mexico, Ciara has been going makeup-free often alongside her bestie, Vanessa Bryant. Vanessa posted a snap of the BFFs and Ciara looked gorgeous with her hair down in waves while not wearing a drop of makeup and still looking flawless.

Ciara chose to wear a neon green and rainbow plunging swimsuit while Vanessa rocked a black bathing suit and oversized sunglasses. In the second photo from the slideshow, which was captioned, “auntie C,” Vanessa, Ciara, and one of Vanessa’s kids looked adorable as they cuddled up together.

Vanessa and Ciara chose to wear no makeup in the photo as they looked cozy in their sweatpants. Both ladies had a gorgeous bronze tan and their faces looked so fresh and clear.

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Family Photos

We love that Ciara rocks no makeup because it just goes to show how down-to-earth she is. It’s even better when we see her dressed to the nines with a full face of glam because you definitely appreciate it more.