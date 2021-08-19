See Pic

Beyonce Rocks White Crop Top & Denim Chaps In New Ivy Park Rodeo Collection Photos

adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA
Beyonce looks stunning as she models her new adidas x Ivy Park collection. The singer, 39, showcases the “Drip 2”, range which includes apparel, featuring several pieces with inclusive sizing and gender-neutral performance gear, footwear, accessories. It is available exclusively on adidas.com and adidas app on October 29th and at retail on October 30th. Please credit adidas/MEGA. 27 Oct 2020 Pictured: Beyonce for adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2 collection. Photo credit: adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710621_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce stars in the new adidas x Ivy Park campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. The “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the impact of Black men and women on American Western culture and their continued influence on the American Rodeo. It features 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles and 13 different accessories, billed as “a bold celebration of classic Americana reimagined for today” and “a refreshingly contemporary take on classic Western wear. The collection features dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials throughout, elevated with unique denim monograms and bold purple glow cow prints - as well as the famous adidas stripes. Highlights include a denim body suit and wide leg snap pant, denim chaps and a denim tracksuit. It is the fourth Ivy Park collection from Beyonce and adidas and also features kids’ apparel for the first time. Ivy Park Rodeo launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on August 19, followed by a wider global launch on August 20. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Beyonce stars in the adidas x Ivy Park "Ivy Park Rodeo" campaign inspired by Black cowboys and cowgirls. *BYLINE: adidas x Ivy Park/Mega. Photo credit: adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA777984_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Entertainment Director

Beyonce is giving off major cowgirl vibes! The singer slays in a tight crop top and denim chaps in the latest photos from Ivy Park’s new rodeo collection.

Beyonce, 39, is the queen of the Wild Wild West in the latest Ivy Park photos. The “Crazy In Love” singer stuns in a white crop top and denim chaps in the new photos posted on Ivy Park’s Instagram page. Bey also wears a western-style belt, personalized with a “B,” with the chaps. She also models a white cowboy had in one of the photos.

Beyonce in a white crop top and denim chaps for Ivy Park. (adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA)

The Grammy winner looks amazing in the new styles from her rodeo collection. She shows off her toned abs in the white crop top. The cutout in the chaps really accentuate her long legs.

This new rodeo collection includes a variety of different looks. One ensemble is bright blue from head-to-toe — from the hat to the bodysuit to the mesh leggings to the fringe mask. Other pieces of apparel include a denim maxi skirt with thigh-high slits, a denim thong bodysuit, and a pink and brown cow-print workout set. The new line actually features a whopping 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles, and 13 different accessories.

Beyonce recently revealed in her Harper’s Bazaar cover story that she was “inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of Ivy Park x Adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide.” She was also inspired by the history fo the American Black cowboy.

“Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses,” she continued. “They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.”

Beyonce sports another look from the rodeo collection. (adidas x Ivy Park/MEGA)

Beyonce recently launched Ivy Park Kids. All three of her adorable kids — Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins Sir and Rumi — appeared in the campaign video that launched on August 11. Her 3 kids modeled styles from the new collection for little ones. Fierce and fabulous — just like their mom!