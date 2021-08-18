Victory Brinker, 9, Reveals She Has More ‘Surprises’ In Store As She Makes ‘AGT’ Semi-Finals 

Victory Brinker has her eyes on the prize! She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has more ‘surprises’ ahead as she moves forward in the competition.

Victory Brinker has made it to the America’s Got Talent season 16 semi-finals! The 9-year-old opera singer was one of the 5 acts who were voted into the next round of the competition. Before this exciting moment, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Victory about her future AGT plans.

“I actually have some other surprises for you all to look forward to that I am excited about,” Victory told HollywoodLife. During her quarterfinals performance, Victory actually changed her song at the last minute. She decided to sing “Casta Diva,” and it was truly stunning.

After the performance, Simon Cowell compared Victory to American Idol winner Carrie Underwood and predicted she will become a huge star. Victory revealed her reaction to Simon’s praise.

“It makes me feel so good,” she said. “Once I started singing, I lost all the nerves and it just made me feel so much more confident to where I think I could win.”

After the August 18 episode, Simon admitted to reporters that he doesn’t know much about opera or classical music, but he knows that Victory has a bright future. “I think she is a genuine, genuine star. I can see her making records, concerts, movies, everything. She’s got something special about her,” he said.

Victory made AGT history during the season 16 auditions. After her breathtaking performance of “Juliette’s Waltz,” the judges and host Terry Crews came together to do something they’ve never done before. They decided to give Victory a group Golden Buzzer, the first in AGT history.

Victory will next be seen in the AGT season 16 semi-finals, which are still a few weeks away. During the August 18 episode, she made it to the semi-finals alongside Josh Blue, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Tory Vagasy, Aidan Bryant, Peter Antoniou, and Korean Soul. They follow the first round of 5 acts to make it to the semi-finals. America’s Got Talent season 16 airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.