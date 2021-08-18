Simon Cowell Raves ‘America’s Got Talent’ Frontrunner Victory Brinker, 9, Is A ‘Genuine Star’

Simon Cowell knows a star when he sees one. The ‘AGT’ judge is adamant that the ‘incredibly talented’ 9-year-old Victory Brinker is going to be a ‘huge’ star.

Victory Brinker wowed the judges and the America’s Got Talent viewers during the second round of the quarterfinals on August 17. She dazzled with her gorgeous performance of “Casta Diva” after making a song change at the last minute. Simon Cowell compared Victory to American Idol alum Carrie Underwood and elaborated on the comparison after the live show.

“I didn’t understand a lot about country music when I first met Carrie, but you do know a star when you hear one and meet somebody,” Simon told reporters, including HollywoodLife. “I think so with Victory despite how little I know about opera or classical music. I don’t know much, but I think she is a genuine, genuine star. I can see her making records, concerts, movies, everything. She’s got something special about her.”

He continued, “She is incredibly talented. I think she’s going to get huge pickup. She was fantastic on the audition show, but she was outstanding tonight.”

Victory first impressed the judges and the world during the auditions when she sang “Juliette’s Waltz” from the French opera Roméo et Juliette. AGT history as the first contestant to get a Golden Buzzer from all 4 of the judges and host Terry Crews. The Golden Buzzer sent her straight to the live shows.

Victory started singing from a very early age. Victory was adopted by her parents Christine and Eric. She has 10 siblings, 8 of whom were adopted. Victory’s large family has always been supportive of her musical dreams. Her mom was right backstage during Victory’s memorable and history-making audition.

The singer was one of the latest acts to perform during the latest round of the quarterfinals. The results of this round will be revealed during the August 18 episode. Only a handful of acts will move on to the season 16 semi-finals. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.