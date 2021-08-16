See Pics

Tyra Banks Spotted On Rare Public Outing With BF Louis Bélanger-Martin For Star-Studded Party

Tyra Banks & boyfriend
7/MEGA
Tyra Banks 'Life-Size 2' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Nov 2018 Life Size 2 Premiere
Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. 15 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. Photo credit: 7/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778819_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. 15 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. Photo credit: 7/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778819_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tyra Banks 'Life-Size 2' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Nov 2018 Life Size 2 Premiere View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Tyra Banks and her boyfriend of three years, Louis Bélanger-Martin, stepped out for a rare public outing together at the Day of Indulgence party in Calif.

Tyra Banks and her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin are still going strong! The 47-year-old supermodel was joined by the Canadian businessman, whom she’s been dating since 2018, for the star-studded Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood, Calif. on Sunday (Aug. 15). The couple were photographed dressed in casual clothing while walking side-by-side to the annual event, which is hosted by film producer Jennifer Klein.

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks at the Day of Indulgence party on Aug. 15, 2021 (Photo: 7/MEGA)

Tyra went to the party dressed in a black and pink graphic T-shirt from Smize Cream, a new ice cream shop that she opened in Santa Monica. She finished off her look with casual black pants and black sneakers and had her hair up in a messy bun. Meanwhile, Louis dressed similarly casually in a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes. Both Tyra and Louis wore protective face masks amid rising cases of COVID-19 in California and around the country.

Tyra Banks & Louis Bélanger-Martin
Tyra Banks & Louis Bélanger-Martin at the Day of Indulgence party on Aug. 15, 2021 (Photo: 7/MEGA)

Related Gallery

Tyra Banks Through The Years -- Photos

Tyra Banks Tyra Banks models a beaded herb print bustier and stretch satin skirt during the showing of Nicole Miller's Spring 1995 women's wear collection in New York Fashion Nicole Miller, New York, USA
THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, from left: Will Smith, Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro, 1990-1996. ph: Chris Haston /© NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection
LIFE-SIZE, Tyra Banks, 2000, (c) Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection

While Tyra and Louis have been dating for three years, the two are rarely seen out in public together. Louis, like his girlfriend, is extremely successful in his respective field. He has served as President and CEO of Advanced Inflight Alliance AG, which specializes in in-flight entertainment, and is also the co-founder of DTI Software and the private equity fund Groupe W. The couple are also both parents: Tyra has a 5-year-old son York born via surrogate, while Louis shares a teenager with his ex-wife Valérie Martin Scraire.

Tyra and Louis seem to have a strong ongoing relationship, though they have yet to take their romance to the next level. In August 2020, roughly two years after the pair started dating, rumors circulated that the Dancing With The Stars host was engaged when she was spotted rocking a diamond ring on her ring finger. But Tyra shut those rumors down during an interview on Tamron Hall‘s talk show. “The press gets it right sometimes, but a lot of times, they’re bored,” she said. Tyra also wasn’t wearing the ring during her conversation with the TV host.