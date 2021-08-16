See Message

Tristan Thompson Claps Back At ‘Gossipers’ Amid Khloe Kardashian Romance Speculation

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson filming last season of KUWTK with sister Kim at Epione Skin Care. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Tristan Thompson is hitting back with fiery tweets amidst new reports that he and Khloe Kardashian have not rekindled their romance despite speculation.

Tristan Thompson, 30, addressed “gossipers” in a series of tweets posted on Monday, Aug. 16, as he described those who discuss his love life with Khloe Kardashian, 37, as “worse than thieves”.

“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” he began his Twitter rant. He then followed the message with another one, writing, “So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly”.

Despite recent speculation claiming that the Boston Celtics player and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had gotten back together, it appears as though they’re simply just co-parenting their daughter, True, together.

“They have a healthy co-parenting relationship – and they will be seen together with True. Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter,” a source told Page Six, while adding that Khloe feels it’s important “True has a relationship with Tristan and that she sees her parents getting along”.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian split again in June 2021. (SplashNews.com)

News of a potential reconciliation was reported by In Touch Weekly amidst Tristan’s note about “growing” and “changing”, which Kim Kardashian recently supported. But alas, they are not back together.

However, we must note that Tristan does believe he can win Khloe back. “He still has constant thoughts in his mind that he will get Khloe back full time, but it is, without question, very difficult for that to happen. He knows he’s got some work to do,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan also knows that he’s never going to be out of her life because of True, so he is confident that he has time on his hands to make something happen again”.

Khloe and Tristan’s most recent split went down in June 2021, following allegations that he cheated on her again.