Kim Kardashian Stuns In A Black Crop Top & Spandex While On ‘Vacay’ In Palm Springs

Vacation mode: Kim Kardashian rocked a black crop top and spandex while on vacay in Palm Springs with her ‘bestie’ Steph Shepherd.

Out of office: Kim Kardashian rocked a black crop top and spandex while on vacation in Palm Springs with her “bestie” and former assistant Steph Shepherd. The SKIMS founder, 40, shared footage from mom Kris Jenner’s sprawling home in the desert in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug. 16. Kim finished her casual crop top and spandex look with oversized sunglasses.

Via IG Story, Kim began her “vacay” content with a video of her mom’s pool in the spacious backyard and captioned “Let the vacay begin….” The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star followed up with a series of clips inside of a golf cart. Kim used the hashtag #TeamHappy for one of the golf cart drives. The star even beat the heat with a blue Otter Pop ice cream prior  prior to sharing a clip of her and her bestie matching in black crops and spandex (above) as they celebrate some time off.

The vacation comes after Kim hosted a private screening of PAW Patrol: The Movie for kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, Psalm, 2, as well as the rest of her sisters, nephews, and nieces last week. The SKIMS mogul makes her animated film debut as the voice of Dolores the poodle, and she could not have been more proud to share the moment with her family. Kim held the screening at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on August 12 and documented the fun on Instagram.

“I want to welcome everyone here to the PAW Patrol Movie,” Kim said on Instagram Story. “I’m so excited that I get to show all my kids, all the cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first [animated] movie! This is so exciting.” In one Story, Kim told her children she did the movie for them given their PAW Patrol superfan statuses.”I did this for you guys because I know how much you’ve always loved PAW Patrol and I’m so excited,” she said. “Delores in the house!”

The movie, out on August 20, also stars  Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Tyler PerryDax Shepard, and Jimmy Kimmel, among other big names. Kim has also been busy with her shapewear brand SKIMS, which supplied Team USA athletes undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. It’s been a busy year, indeed, so vacation feels like a natural progression.