Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Sexy Cowboy Costume In Sexy Halloween Throwback Pics

Kourtney Kardashian shared throwback Halloween pics that showed her posing with BFF Steph Shepard while wearing a cowboy costume that included short metallic silver shorts that showed off her stunning figure.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, had her fans anticipating Halloween two months early when she shared a series of epic throwback pics from the holiday! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was dressed as a sexy cowboy in the snapshots and was posing with BFF Steph Shepard, who was dressed in a similar costume. The getup included pink and dark green button-down tops that had silver fringe hanging underneath the arms, matching cowboy hats, silver short shorts, white cowboy boots, and blonde and red wigs.

“Too soon for a Halloween throwback?” Kourtney asked in the caption for her pics. It didn’t take long for her followers to answer and compliment the post once she shared it. “These costumes were the best.” one follower wrote while another answered, “never too soon.” A third called the girls “beautiful” and a fourth simply replied with “Howdy.”

Kourtney’s latest post comes just a few days after she stunned in a another series of pics from her recent road trip. In one of the pics, she is posing in a black graphic T-shirt and black shorts while standing in front of a cafe sign with family friend Harry Hudson and in another, she is posing in the same outfit while sitting on rocks with Harry and her daughter Penelope, 8, whom she’s hugging. “road trip adventure(and to all the others involved, God bless you),” she captioned the post.

Kourtney’s latest posts definitely reveal her fit figure and she opened up to the public about how she maintains her physique in a feature on her Poosh website on Aug. 19. The brunette beauty shared “5 Helpful Habits to Stay Consistent with your Diet” by way of author Neeyaz Zolfaghari in the feature and it gave eating advice to all her followers who are looking to stay fit and healthy. Some of the advice talked about limiting sugar intake and setting a steady and reasonable eating plan that can last.

One of the final and most important words of advice from Kourtney, who is on the keto diet, and Neeyaz talked about not being “too restrictive” with a diet. “When we are too restrictive with what foods we choose to eat, it not only can create a poor relationship with food in the long term, it can also cause nutrient deficiencies,” Neeyaz said. “This is why it’s so important to eat a variety of wholesome foods, add color to your plate with vibrant fruits and vegetables, and know your plate.”