Megan Fox Is Red Hot In Open Cardigan With Nothing Underneath & Matching Skirt Leaving Photoshoot

Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Web set fee 350 GBP, 50 pp. All other territories please call for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12287754e) Exclusive - Megan Fox radiates in red Jacquemus open front jumper and matching skirt as she leaves a photoshoot at Milk Studios Exclusive - Megan Fox leaves a photoshoot at Milk Studios, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Aug 2021
Megan Fox puts on an eye catching display as she made her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday afternoon. The actress wore a grey sleeved Alex Perry dress as she hopped into her car on the way to the taping. She wore a bold red lipstick and her long black hair down in a classy look. Megan Fox Heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2021
Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon after being forced to deny that she made an "anti-mask" instagram post. The post was in fact photoshopped, but it went viral on social media causing controversy for the screen siren. Megan, 34, made a brief statement denying the post, but that didn't stop her from going maskless on her Sunday outing. The brunette ran into a building quickly, appearing to have no mask with her. Despite that, she looked stunning in a cardigan, black crop top and pleated pants, finished with a cute beanie and a swish of scarlet lipstick.Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL5212476 220221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Megan Fox turned heads when she left a photoshoot at Milk Studios while wearing a stylish long-sleeved plunging red top and knee-length skirt as well as gold heels with straps that wrapped around her ankles.

Megan Fox, 35, wowed when she was photographed walking outside of Milk Studios on Aug. 13! The actress was reportedly leaving a photoshoot that took place at the Los Angeles, CA studio when she stepped out in a long-sleeved plunging red Jacquemus cardigan that had nothing underneath and a matching knee-length skirt that flared out at the bottom. She topped the look off with gold sandal-like heels that had straps that wrapped around her ankles.

Megan Fox outside Milk Studios on Aug. 13. (Shutterstock)

The beauty also carried a matching red purse and had her long dark wavy locks down and parted in the middle. She also appeared to have a flattering makeup look and gave off a serious expression as she passed by cameras and walked down cement stairs.

Megan’s latest appearance comes just two days after she made headlines for wearing a fashionable outfit that included a peach crop top, black sweatpants, and a pair of fuzzy leopard-print slippers when she was spotted on the set of her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly‘s new music video in L.A. The lovebirds also got attention the following day when a still that showed Megan holding a gun to her MGK’s head while in character in their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, was released. In the pic, she’s confidently standing by a bed that MGK is sitting on and he has a bandage over his nose as he looks down.

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox pays a visit to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's video shoot in Los Angeles. Mod Sun was also seen shirtless at the video shoot. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly take Megan's kids to Color Me Mine in Los Angeles. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave a romantic dinner date at Avra in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Megan Fox during a previous outing. (Shutterstock)

Megan and MGK started dating after meeting while making the action-packed film in early 2020. Since then, they’ve ben inseparable, going out on various outings together, including public events related to their careers. From casual date nights at a local restaurant to posing for photos on a red carpet at a music awards show, these two know how to make lasting memories! They also love to gush over each other in interviews and on social media.

“When I met [MGK], I knew instantly that this is a soul I’ve travelled with before, that this was a soulmate connection, and that there was a purpose here,” Megan told Who What Wear in July. “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.’” Luckily she went with her heart.