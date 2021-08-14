Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, Looks Buff As He Steps Out With A Cigar At Beverly Hills Hair Salon

Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted smiling while leaving a hair salon with two friends and showing off his muscles in a T-shirt.



Arnold Schwarzenegger looked as content as could be during his latest summer outing! The actor, who recently celebrated his 74th birthday, was photographed while leaving a hair salon in Beverly Hills, CA on the afternoon of Aug. 13 and was joined by two friends. He had a cigar in his mouth while walking alongside his pals and showed off his muscles while wearing a gray graphic T-shirt and black shorts.

He also wore gray patterned slip-on shoes and sunglasses as he flashed smiles and put his hands on the shoulders of the fellow men. They all appeared to be in conversation before the former governor of California went into the driver’s seat of his custom-made Hummer and drove off. It’s unclear whether or not Arnold has his hair done at the salon, but he seemed to be enjoying his time there regardless.

Arnold’s latest outing comes just over a week after he made headlines for being seen on a bike ride in L.A. He looked like he was in the best shape of his life as he rode the two-wheeler in a dark blue Patagonia jacket and black shorts. He and his biking buddies made their trek down a road and looked cool, calm, and collected.

When Arnold isn’t riding with his friends, he’s doing so with his son Joseph Baena, 23. The look-alike duo often do activities, like bike riding or lifting weights, together and are both incredibly fit with impressive biceps and other muscles. When they’re not busy spending time doing things they love, they’re also praising each other on social media. The proud son took to his Instagram at the end of last month to wish Arnold a Happy Birthday in a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday Dad! I hope your pump was juicy and may your day be filled with lots of schnitzel, schnapps and stogies!!!” he exclaimed in the message, which was alongside a pic of the two of them sitting at a table and happily posing with drinks.