Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, Looks Buff As He Steps Out With A Cigar At Beverly Hills Hair Salon

Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Sports Festival South America, Sao Paulo, Brazil - 12 Apr 2019
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles, California. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775522_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles, California. 31 Jul 2021 Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775522_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Arnold schwarzenegger bike riding with son Joseph Baena in Santa MonicaPictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger,Joseph BaenaRef: SPL5177950 190720 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: ENT / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted smiling while leaving a hair salon with two friends and showing off his muscles in a T-shirt.

Arnold Schwarzenegger looked as content as could be during his latest summer outing! The actor, who recently celebrated his 74th birthday, was photographed while leaving a hair salon in Beverly Hills, CA on the afternoon of Aug. 13 and was joined by two friends. He had a cigar in his mouth while walking alongside his pals and showed off his muscles while wearing a gray graphic T-shirt and black shorts.

Arnold Schwarzenegger looks content while smoking a cigar during an outing in Beverly Hills on Aug. 13. (MEGA)

He also wore gray patterned slip-on shoes and sunglasses as he flashed smiles and put his hands on the shoulders of the fellow men. They all appeared to be in conversation before the former governor of California went into the driver’s seat of his custom-made Hummer and drove off. It’s unclear whether or not Arnold has his hair done at the salon, but he seemed to be enjoying his time there regardless.

Arnold Schwarzenegger walking with his two friends. (MEGA)

Arnold’s latest outing comes just over a week after he made headlines for being seen on a bike ride in L.A. He looked like he was in the best shape of his life as he rode the two-wheeler in a dark blue Patagonia jacket and black shorts. He and his biking buddies made their trek down a road and looked cool, calm, and collected.

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A much thinner-looking Christopher Schwarzenegger grabs a healthy bite to eat at California Pita & Grill in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Christopher Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is seen leaving the Gold's Gym after a morning workout in Venice. Joseph checked his phone for messages as he headed to the car. Pictured: Joseph Baena BACKGRID USA 16 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

When Arnold isn’t riding with his friends, he’s doing so with his son Joseph Baena, 23. The look-alike duo often do activities, like bike riding or lifting weights, together and are both incredibly fit with impressive biceps and other muscles. When they’re not busy spending time doing things they love, they’re also praising each other on social media. The proud son took to his Instagram at the end of last month to wish Arnold a Happy Birthday in a sweet message.

“Happy Birthday Dad! I hope your pump was juicy and may your day be filled with lots of schnitzel, schnapps and stogies!!!” he exclaimed in the message, which was alongside a pic of the two of them sitting at a table and happily posing with drinks.