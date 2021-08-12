Katie Holmes Brings Major Summer Vibes In Flowy White Skirt & Off-The-Shoulder Top While Out in NYC

Katie Holmes emanated summer perfectly when she was out in NYC wearing an off-the-shoulder striped top & flowy midi skirt.

Katie Holmes, 42, enjoyed a summer day in New York City when she was out with her guy friend on August 11. The actress looked super chic and summery when she opted to wear a high-waisted flowy white cotton midi skirt with pleats, styled with an off-the-shoulder blue and white striped Breton shirt. Katie topped her look off with her signature pair of white leather Gucci loafers and a leather purse.

Katie seemed to be in good spirits as she broke up with her boyfriend of nine months, Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, back in May. The couple had been dating since September 2020 and a representative of Katie told Us Weekly in May, “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends.”

Despite her breakup, Katie has been slaying her outfits this summer and she has never looked better. Aside from this look, she was out in NYC on August 3 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted super flowy brown pants with a white button-down shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with black Gucci Brixton Loafers and a Sharkchaser Triangle Tote.

This summer, Katie and her lookalike daughter, Suri Cruise, 15, have been attached at the hip and it’s uncanny how much the pair look like each other. They’ve been rocking matching outfits recently and one of our favorites was when the duo was out on a shopping spree back in July. Suri opted to wear a pair of dark-wash low-rise straight-leg jeans with a tight pastel yellow T-shirt and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Katie wore a casual ensemble. Katie threw on baggy low-rise black joggers with a tight white ribbed tank top, a pair of sunnies, and black Birkenstock Arizona Ramses Sandals for the occasion. Both ladies looked casually chic and effortless.