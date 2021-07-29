Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes’ Twin In White Tank Top & Sweatpants

Katie Holmes’ mini-me daughter Suri is growing up so quickly! The 15-year-old stepped out in New York City rocking a casual ‘fit with flip flops.

Suri Cruise, 15, has stepped out for a stroll in New York City. The daughter of Katie Holmes cut a casual figure when she was spotted walking with a friend on July 29, opting for a white tank top and low rise, brown sweatpants. The teenager pulled her dark tresses back into a low, messy bun as she held a book in one hand and a water bottle in the other. Suri also wore a pair of flip flops for the outing.

As fans would know, it came one day after she stepped out alongside her mom in very similar ensembles. The mother-daughter duo were out and about in New York City on July 27 when Suri opted for a pair of dark-wash low-rise straight-leg jeans. She paired the on-trend pants with a pastel yellow tee and sneakers, as her mom Katie donned a pair of baggy low-rise pants and a white ribbed tank top.

Earlier in the year, Katie paid tribute to her daughter on her birthday, sharing a throwback pic of Suri to Instagram on April 19. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!” she captioned her post. “I can’t believe you are already 15!” She also gushed about Suri the following month on Mother’s Day, calling her the “sweetest daughter” in an adorable throwback post.

While the actress has always remained extremely private about her relationship with her daughter, she offered fans some rare insights into Suri’s personality during her April cover story with InStyle in 2020. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able. And to know it,” Katie said. “She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

She added of her daughter’s great resolve: “She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.” In an interview with Australia’s The Daily Telegraph a few months later, Katie opened up about life with Suri amid COVID-19 quarantine.“I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” the actress said. “Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and [spending] that time together.”