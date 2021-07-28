Fashion

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks So Grown Up In Cute Top & Low-Rise Jeans While Out With Mom Katie Holmes — Photo

Suri Cruise looks all grown up & just like her mom, Katie Holmes, as she rocked a tank top & low-rise jeans around NYC.

It’s hard to believe Suri Cruise is already 15 years old and all grown up. We remember her being a little girl and now she is the spitting image of her mother, Katie Holmes. Suri and her mom were out and about in New York City on July 27 when Suri opted to wear a pair of dark-wash low-rise straight-leg jeans with a tight pastel yellow T-shirt and sneakers. Her super long hair was down and half pulled back while her bangs swept her face.

Suri Cruise looked like an adult when she rocked this yellow crop top with low-rise flared jeans while out with her mom, Katie Holmes, in NYC on July 27. (Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Katie looked more like Suri’s sister than mom as she rocked a casual ensemble. Katie threw on baggy low-rise black joggers with a tight white ribbed tank top, a pair of sunnies, and slide sandals for the occasion. Both ladies looked casually chic and effortless.

Suri has been out a ton this summer and her outfits just keep getting better and better. On July 16, she got coffee with friends when she wore a pair of trendy high-waisted flare jeans with slits on the sides of the hems, styled with a halterneck white tank top and sneakers. A day before that, she was rocking a pair of short cotton purple shorts with a teal blue tank top, styled with a pair of nude flip-flops and a face mask, as she let her super long brown hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

We love seeing Katie and Suri hanging out together and the duo looked fabulous on July 14 in NYC as they went on a shopping spree. Suri opted to wear a pair of burgundy cotton shorts with an oversized white cotton T-shirt. She tied her long hair back into a messy bun and topped her look off with the same nude flip-flops. Katie donned a pair of baggy light wash jeans with an oversized blue and white striped button-down shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Gucci Brixton Loafers and a pair of sunglasses.