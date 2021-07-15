Suri Cruise, 15, Debuts Extremely Long Hair On Summer Walk Through NYC – Photos

Suri Cruise looked adorable when she strolled around NYC rocking super long hair & purple shorts!

Suri Cruise, 15, is enjoying her summer as she was out and about in New York City on July 15 rocking a pair of short cotton purple shorts with a teal blue tank top. She topped her look off with a pair of nude flip-flops and a face mask, as she let her super long brown hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Suri has been looking super cute this summer and we’ve been loving all of her outfits. She was on a shopping spree in NYC with her mom, Katie Holmes, on July 14 when Suri opted to wear a pair of burgundy cotton shorts with an oversized white cotton T-shirt. She tied her long hair back into a messy bun and topped her look off with the same nude flip-flops.

For the outing, Katie looked casual and chic when she donned a pair of baggy light wash jeans with an oversized blue and white striped button-down shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Gucci Brixton Loafers and a pair of sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite looks from Suri was when she rocked the summer’s hottest trend – tie-dye. She threw on a pink and white cropped T-shirt with a pair of purple and green sweatpants. Suri was accompanied on the outing by Katie, who was in her usual ensemble. Katie rocked fit-and-flare blue jeans with an oversized blue button-down shirt, a brown leather crossbody bag, and white Gucci Brixton Loafers.

We love seeing this mother-daughter duo out together because they always look so happy and are seriously twins.