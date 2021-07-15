Beauty

Suri Cruise, 15, Debuts Extremely Long Hair On Summer Walk Through NYC – Photos

Lifestyle Director

Suri Cruise looked adorable when she strolled around NYC rocking super long hair & purple shorts!

Suri Cruise, 15, is enjoying her summer as she was out and about in New York City on July 15 rocking a pair of short cotton purple shorts with a teal blue tank top. She topped her look off with a pair of nude flip-flops and a face mask, as she let her super long brown hair down and parted in the middle in beach waves.

Suri Cruise was out for a walk in NYC on July 15 when she rocked a pair of purple shorts with a teal tank top & flip-flops while keeping her super long hair down & in air-dried beach waves. (Christopher Peterson/SplashNews)

Suri has been looking super cute this summer and we’ve been loving all of her outfits. She was on a shopping spree in NYC with her mom, Katie Holmes, on July 14 when Suri opted to wear a pair of burgundy cotton shorts with an oversized white cotton T-shirt. She tied her long hair back into a messy bun and topped her look off with the same nude flip-flops.

For the outing, Katie looked casual and chic when she donned a pair of baggy light wash jeans with an oversized blue and white striped button-down shirt tucked in. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Gucci Brixton Loafers and a pair of sunglasses.

Another one of our favorite looks from Suri was when she rocked the summer’s hottest trend – tie-dye. She threw on a pink and white cropped T-shirt with a pair of purple and green sweatpants. Suri was accompanied on the outing by Katie, who was in her usual ensemble. Katie rocked fit-and-flare blue jeans with an oversized blue button-down shirt, a brown leather crossbody bag, and white Gucci Brixton Loafers.

We love seeing this mother-daughter duo out together because they always look so happy and are seriously twins.