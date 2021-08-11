Thomas Rhett Debuts ‘First Song’ Written By Daughter Willa Gray, 5: ‘Here We Go’

Thomas Rhett took to Instagram to share an adorable video of his daughter Willa Gray joining him to introduce a clip of a new cheeky song she wrote about ‘doing nothing for yourself.’

It looks like Thomas Rhett‘s daughter, Willa Gray, 5, shares his interest and talent in music! The 31-year-old country singer shared an adorable new video in which he and the little songstress introduced “the very first song” she’s ever written and it’s quite the memorable tune! Before he played the clip of the track, he asked Willa what she’d like to call it but she didn’t seem sure at first.

After she sweetly whispered in her dad’s ear, he replied, “You wrote it! What do you wanna call it? Willa Gray’s First Song?” She quickly agreed and he said, “Here we go” right before the song began to play. The track started with Willa singing the lyric, “You don’t have to do nothing for yourself.”

She went on to sing, “Your name is Willa Gray / I wanna come to play,” before seemingly naming some of her playmates, including Olivia Rose, 3, and 23-month-old Luca Reed, 23 months, who are the children of Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley Hubbard. She also gave a shout-out to her siblings Ada James, 3, and 18-month-old Lennon Love.

“With Liv and Luca / Lennon, Everleigh, and Adaline,” she sang. “Anybody doesn’t have to go home / You can spend the night with us.”

Shortly after Thomas shared the epic song, his followers responded with excited comments. “Willa Gray you are so talented and so gorgeous 😍,” one follower complimented. “Need on Apple Music ASAP 🔥,” another suggested. “And the Grammy goes to….Willa Gray!” a third enthused while a fourth said she has a “bright future!”

Willa’s new song debut comes at the same time Thomas and his wife Lauren Akins are expecting their fourth child, which is another daughter. He happily announced the news in a post on Mother’s Day in May. It featured an adorable pic of the proud parents posing backstage at his show and a loving caption. “Well… we are pregnant again!” he exclaimed at the beginning of the caption. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl.”