Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Pregnant With Baby No. 4: Couple Confirms They’re Having A Girl

Thomas Rhett took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that he and his wife Lauren Akins are expecting their fourth child with a smiling pic that featured her baby bump and a loving caption.

Thomas Rhett, 31, and his wife Lauren Akins, 31, are getting ready to welcome another baby girl into their world! The country singer shared the happy news that he and the blonde beauty are expecting their fourth child with a gorgeous new photo of them posing and debuting the adorable baby bump on Instagram on May 9. In the caption, he revealed that he announced the pregnancy while getting ready to play his song “To The Guys That Date My Girls” during a show in Forth Worth, TX on May 8.

“Well… we are pregnant again!” he exclaimed at the beginning of the caption. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌 feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭.”

In the pic that was alongside Thomas’ loving words, the doting mom and dad are standing in what appears to be a backstage area in the venue of his latest show, and smiling with their arms around each other. They’re also cradling Lauren’s baby bump, which is under a stylish loose tan dress that she’s wearing. Lauren also posted a similar pic to her own Instagram that shows them holding up four fingers and showing off surprised but excited faces.

Once Thomas’ post went public, his fans quickly took to the comments section to send him and his wife well wishes. “Lol at all the weddings I’ll be paying for one day. ❤️😂 Congratulations y’all! Little girls are simply the best! 💕🎀,” one fan wrote. “So happy for your family,” another wrote while another cheekily said, “bring on another baby girl!”

Thomas and Lauren’s fourth child will also be their fourth daughter. They are already the parents of Willa Gray, 4, Ada James, 2, and Lennon, 1, who they sometimes bring to events and often show off on social media.