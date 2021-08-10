Harry Styles Shows Off His Biceps As He & Olivia Wilde Leave The Gym Together — Photos

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were both dressed in graphic vintage shirts as they left a workout session together and got into a car.

Harry Styles, 27, and Olivia Wilde, 37, are taking their romance to the gym! The lovebirds were photographed leaving a gym together while casually dressed on Aug. 9 and looked as relaxed as could be around each other. The singer showed off his biceps while rocking a black graphic vintage T-shirt and ripped jeans during the outing while the actress wore her own vintage Purple Rain T-shirt and black and white leggings. Check out the pics of the couple HERE!

Harry added a light blue baseball cap, checkered sneakers, and white-framed sunglasses to his look while Olivia added white, black, and orange sneakers and sunglasses to hers. She was also carrying a bottle of water and had her long locks up in a ponytail as the two of them got into a black vehicle together.

Harry and Olivia’s latest gym outing comes one day after they were seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles while wearing matching outfits. The former One Direction member and House M.D. star donned white tops and jeans and flaunted PDA by putting their arms around each other as they flashed big smiles. His shirt had a graphic relating to the Beastie Boys on it and he paired it with light blue denim jeans while her top had a v-neck and her denim jeans were black.

They also both wore white sneakers. Harry topped his look off with his blue baseball cap and white-framed sunglasses and Olivia wore her own sunglasses as her long locks were down. She also held a tan sun hat and had on a necklace.

Harry and Olivia’s most recent sightings are just two that they’ve made headlines for since they started dating earlier this year. The two started a romance while working on the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, which Olivia directed, and were first spotted showing off PDA at a wedding in Jan. Their relationship came just a few months after Olivia and her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares children, Otis Sudeikis, 7, and Daisy Sudeikis, 4, with, split up.