Princess Charlotte, 6, Looks Just Like Mom Kate Middleton In Sweet New Photo Holding A Butterfly

charlotte
Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock
Princess CharlotteThe wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Carriage Procession, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018
Princess Charlotte at St Mary Magdalene Church Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019 Wearing Amaia
NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use including, for example, calendars, books and supplements) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10402217a) Prince George and Princess Charlotte Princess Charlotte's first day at school, Thomas's Battersea, London, UK - 05 Sep 2019 This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. Not for used after 31st December, 2019. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed in writing to the Press Office at Kensington Palace. Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace shortly before they left for Thomas's Battersea for her first day at the school.
Princess Charlotte with her mother Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arriving for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. Princess Charlotte's first day at school, Thomas's Battersea, London, UK - 05 Sep 2019 Wearing Michael Kors, Worn Before View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte looked adorable as she posed in a blue tee while sweetly holding a butterfly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s middle child, Princess Charlotte, is growing up so quickly! The adorable six-year-old was seen in an adorable snap, taken by her mom, which showed her gently holding a butterfly. The candid pic, which the Royal couple shared on August 7, was taken in honor of an important cause. “We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK,” William and Kate wrote on Instagram alongside the snap of Charlotte.

They continued, “@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.” In the pic, little Charlotte donned a blue tee and pink floral shorts, as her light brown hair fell just in front of her shoulders.

It came just a few months after William and Kate shared another happy snap of Charlotte on her sixth birthday! The pic was taken by her mom while the family spent a weekend in Norfolk, and she posed amongst the greenery. Little Charlotte flashed a huge smile at the camera, while wearing a blue, pink and green floral dress with her light brown hair parted to the side.

charlotte
Princess Charlotte. Image: Duchess of Cambridge/Shutterstock

The family also recently revealed a new portrait of Prince George on his 8th birthday! The little royal looked adorable in the new smiling snap, which was posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account on July 21. He showed off a classic summer outfit that included a dark blue polo shirt with orange stripes and matching dark blue shorts as he sat atop a car outside.

Before George celebrated his milestone birthday, he made headlines on July 11, when he happily cheered alongside his parents at the Euro 2020 final. He was dressed up in a suit and tie and made quite the impression while clapping and laughing enthusiastically. Fans also couldn’t help but notice how much he resembled his dad — George is truly William’s mini-me!