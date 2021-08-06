‘Love After Lockup’ Preview: Rachel Is Warned Doug Will Cheat On Her

Rachel has a tense confrontation with members of Doug’s family in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Love After Lockup,’ and she’s warned to keep Doug’s son close to her.

Dougie is crying in the car and begs to talk to Rachel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 6 episode of Love After Lockup. “I absolutely feel like a mom to Dougie, but you know what? I thought this was an opportunity for dad to finally step in after 11 years,” Rachel says.

Doug tells his son that he loves him. “I don’t care,” Dougie yells. Rachel thinks it’s best for them to go back home and get out of this environment.

However, Doug’s family has some words for Rachel. She’s told that Doug is “not changing,” and he lies to her already. She’s also warned to keep Dougie close to her, and Doug will cheat on her. This is a lot for Rachel to take in.

Doug starts yelling in front of Dougie, and Rachel is there to comfort his son. Doug even says he may go back to jail if things don’t end up going his way. Doug then yells to Dougie that they’re leaving. “This was a lot. You need to relax. I don’t even know who you are right now,” Rachel tells Doug.

In a previous episode, Doug opened up to his dad about how he didn’t want to go back to prison. “I want to be around,” Doug said. “I left twice. I mean, that was on me, though. I did that. I had ways out. I didn’t take them. I didn’t want to take them. It is what it is now.”

The synopsis for the August 6 episode reads: “Daonte is stunned when he catches Nicolle with her ex. Rachel freaks when Doug shows his true colors. A former prison guard confronts her lover. Stan’s apology brings on a sexy reunion. Jeff reveals a secret that could crush Anissa.” Love After Lockup season 3 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.