‘Love After Lockup’ Sneak Peek: Daonte Gives Nicholle An Ultimatum After She Calls Her Ex

Daonte and Nicholle fight in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Love After Lockup’ preview after Daonte overhears Nicholle complaining about him to her ex.

Daonte finds Nicholle on the phone, but the person on the other line is the last person Daonte wants Nicholle to talk to. It’s Nichole’s ex-girlfriend, Tia. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 30 episode of Love After Lockup, Daonte walks into the bedroom to talk with Nicholle. She asks for 5 minutes alone.

Nicholle begins complaining about Daonte to Tia. Daonte’s just a room away, and Nicholle is not being quiet. “I dont want to meet his mom. Come get me,” she tells Tia. While walking around the room, Nicholle finds a “nasty ass sex toy” of Daonte’s under the bed. She alleges she told him to throw the toy away.

Meanwhile, Daonte is hearing everything Nicholle is saying. Nicholle reveals that Daonte told her about his sex toy while she was in prison. She says the sex toy creeps her out. “It’s not even a life-sized doll. It’s so nasty,” she says.

When he walks into the room, Nicholle throws the sex toy at Daonte. He doesn’t want to talk about just the sex toy. He calls her out for being in his house and talking about him to her sex. Daonte slams Nicholle for “making a joke out of me.”

Daonte and Nicholle begin to fight. Nicholle accuses Daonte of trying to deflect. Daonte thinks Nicholle is playing him. “If you in this for what you can get out of it, get the f**k out of here, man,” he tells Nicholle.

The couple clearly has a lot to work on when it comes to their relationship. But with Nicholle reconnecting with her prison girlfriend, things have only gotten more complicated. Nicholle has been trying to maintain relationships with both Daonte and Tia, but it’s not working out like she hoped it would. Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.