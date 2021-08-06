Fashion

Lady Gaga Slays In Sexy Sequin Dress Leaving Tony Bennett’s Farewell Concert — Photo

Lady Gaga looked fabulous in a plunging sequin dress while in NYC promoting Tony Bennett’s farewell concert.

Lady Gaga, 35, has been on a roll with her outfits lately while in New York City on Aug. 6, promoting Tony Bennett’s farewell concert at Radio City Music Hall and she looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging V-neck black dress with crystal straps that was completely covered in sequins and rhinestones. The form-fitting dress hugged her toned frame perfectly and she accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a ponytail, and a bright red lip.

Lady Gaga looked fabulous in this plunging sequin dress Tony Bennett's farewell concert at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Aug. 6.

Gaga’s outfits these past two weeks while promoting the concert have been absolutely fabulous and aside from this sequin dress, she stepped out the day before wearing a strapless orange checkered patterned Christopher John Rogers Strawberry Dress that had a tight bodice and a massive skirt that was poofed out on the sides. She topped her look off with her go-to white leather Pleaser Flamingo 1050 Boots.

On July 31, she went back to her old ways when she rocked a quirky ensemble featuring a massive purple feather Valentino Fall 2021 Couture Hat with a matching purple Valentino Fall 2021 Couture Cape Coat which she wore as a super short dress. She topped her look off with a pair of massive Marc Jacobs Fall 2021 Sunglasses.

Perhaps one of her favorite outfits from the farewell tour was her look on July 28. The singer donned a pair of black lace-up platform Pleaser Xtreme-1020 Vinyl Boots that were massively high, we’re not sure how she was able to walk in them. She styled the shoes with metallic silver sparkly Fogal Kristal Lurex Tights, a tight black bodysuit with a black blazer draped over her shoulders, a black Deborah Drattell Violetta Belt that cinched in her tiny waist, black Dita Erasur Sunglasses, and a satin black Flapper Genoveffa C Scarf Turban that wrapped around her entire head and neck.