Lady Gaga Slays In Sexy Sequin Dress Leaving Tony Bennett’s Farewell Concert — Photo

Lady Gaga looked fabulous in a plunging sequin dress while in NYC promoting Tony Bennett’s farewell concert.

Lady Gaga, 35, has been on a roll with her outfits lately while in New York City on Aug. 6, promoting Tony Bennett’s farewell concert at Radio City Music Hall and she looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging V-neck black dress with crystal straps that was completely covered in sequins and rhinestones. The form-fitting dress hugged her toned frame perfectly and she accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a ponytail, and a bright red lip.

Gaga’s outfits these past two weeks while promoting the concert have been absolutely fabulous and aside from this sequin dress, she stepped out the day before wearing a strapless orange checkered patterned Christopher John Rogers Strawberry Dress that had a tight bodice and a massive skirt that was poofed out on the sides. She topped her look off with her go-to white leather Pleaser Flamingo 1050 Boots.

On July 31, she went back to her old ways when she rocked a quirky ensemble featuring a massive purple feather Valentino Fall 2021 Couture Hat with a matching purple Valentino Fall 2021 Couture Cape Coat which she wore as a super short dress. She topped her look off with a pair of massive Marc Jacobs Fall 2021 Sunglasses.

Perhaps one of her favorite outfits from the farewell tour was her look on July 28. The singer donned a pair of black lace-up platform Pleaser Xtreme-1020 Vinyl Boots that were massively high, we’re not sure how she was able to walk in them. She styled the shoes with metallic silver sparkly Fogal Kristal Lurex Tights, a tight black bodysuit with a black blazer draped over her shoulders, a black Deborah Drattell Violetta Belt that cinched in her tiny waist, black Dita Erasur Sunglasses, and a satin black Flapper Genoveffa C Scarf Turban that wrapped around her entire head and neck.