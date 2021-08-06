Beyonce Wears Daisy Dukes & Backless Chaps To Debut Ivy Park Rodeo Line — Watch

Is there anything Beyonce can’t do? Queen B looked fabulous when she rocked daisy dukes & backless chaps to promote her new Ivy Park Rodeo line & she looked better than ever!

If there’s one thing for sure about Beyonce, 39, it’s that she is unstoppable. She proved that when she showed off her incredible figure in a pair of daisy dukes and backless chaps while promoting her new Ivy Park rodeo line in a newly released video. In the video, Bey looked drop-dead in a slew of sexy country Western-inspired outfits. While there were a ton of outfits she wore throughout the video, our favorite look from her was her chaps.

#IVYPARKRODEO available August 19th at https://t.co/4s0odgftlJ:

US/CA: 2pm EST

LAM: 12pm LOCAL TIME

EU: 12pm CEST

APAC: 12pm LOCAL TIME pic.twitter.com/BV0LvfzjvD — IVY PARK (@WeAreIvyPark) August 6, 2021

Bey showed off her toned figure in a skintight, low-cut scoop neck bodysuit that had high-rose bottoms. She styled the one-piece with a pair of chaps that revealed the thong bottom of the bodysuit from behind. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of heels, a crystal-embellished cowboy hat, and a massive belt around her tiny waist that was emblazoned on the front with a ‘B.’

Perhaps one of our favorite outfits from the promo video was her denim bodysuit which she wore tucked into a pair of high-waisted daisy dukes. Attached to her shorts were a pair of denim chaps with the classic three white Adidas stripes on the front. She kept the chaps completely unbuttoned, revealing her toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of sneakers and massive diamond chandelier earrings.

In another clip from the film, Bey rocked a pair of low-rise denim shorts with the same Western-style ‘B’ belt while another look saw her in a tight strapless navy blue mini dress with an oversized parka duster on top styled with sneakers.

The Ivy Park Rodeo collection will officially be available on August 19 at 2pm EST on Adidas.com.