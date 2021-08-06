Fashion

Beyonce Wears Daisy Dukes & Backless Chaps To Debut Ivy Park Rodeo Line — Watch

beyonce
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup / MEGA
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go hand in hand during Miami date night. Rihanna displayed her famous legs wearing tiny denim shorts with a flame-inspired blouse during the outing. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - Spotted in near 30 degree heat, the English Actress Emilia Clarke looked smoking hot, out in the sweltering London sunshine. Emilia who is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the hugely popular TV Series, 'Game Of Thrones' donned her floral patterned top with white mini shorts that showcased her slender legs as the actress raised the temperatures even further as she took her cute pet pooch to the park. Pictured: Emilia Clarke BACKGRID USA 25 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* FREGENE, ITALY - Hollywood's Spanish Actress Penelope Cruz enjoys a day out on the beach with her children Luna and Leonardo on holiday in Fregene, Italy.Showing off her sexy beach body figure walking her pet pooch, Penelope took a dip in the sea wearing her red top and shorts as she cools down from the hot Italian sunshine.Penelope who is married to fellow Hollywood actor Javier Bardem had recently paid a loving tribute to her later mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem, who sadly passed away at the weekend at the age of 82.Pictured: Penelope CruzBACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Is there anything Beyonce can’t do? Queen B looked fabulous when she rocked daisy dukes & backless chaps to promote her new Ivy Park Rodeo line & she looked better than ever!

If there’s one thing for sure about Beyonce, 39, it’s that she is unstoppable. She proved that when she showed off her incredible figure in a pair of daisy dukes and backless chaps while promoting her new Ivy Park rodeo line in a newly released video. In the video, Bey looked drop-dead in a slew of sexy country Western-inspired outfits. While there were a ton of outfits she wore throughout the video, our favorite look from her was her chaps.

Bey showed off her toned figure in a skintight, low-cut scoop neck bodysuit that had high-rose bottoms. She styled the one-piece with a pair of chaps that revealed the thong bottom of the bodysuit from behind. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of heels, a crystal-embellished cowboy hat, and a massive belt around her tiny waist that was emblazoned on the front with a ‘B.’

Perhaps one of our favorite outfits from the promo video was her denim bodysuit which she wore tucked into a pair of high-waisted daisy dukes. Attached to her shorts were a pair of denim chaps with the classic three white Adidas stripes on the front. She kept the chaps completely unbuttoned, revealing her toned legs and she accessorized with a pair of sneakers and massive diamond chandelier earrings.

In another clip from the film, Bey rocked a pair of low-rise denim shorts with the same Western-style ‘B’ belt while another look saw her in a tight strapless navy blue mini dress with an oversized parka duster on top styled with sneakers.

Related Gallery

Beyonce x Ivy Park -- PHOTOS

Beyonce looks stunning as she models her new adidas x Ivy Park collection. The singer, 39, showcases the “Drip 2”, range which includes apparel, featuring several pieces with inclusive sizing and gender-neutral performance gear, footwear, accessories. It is available exclusively on adidas.com and adidas app on October 29th and at retail on October 30th. Please credit adidas/MEGA. 27 Oct 2020 Pictured: Beyonce for adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2 collection. Photo credit: adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710621_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce looks stunning as she models her new adidas x Ivy Park collection. The singer, 39, showcases the “Drip 2”, range which includes apparel, featuring several pieces with inclusive sizing and gender-neutral performance gear, footwear, accessories. It is available exclusively on adidas.com and adidas app on October 29th and at retail on October 30th. Please credit adidas/MEGA. 27 Oct 2020 Pictured: Beyonce for adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2 collection. Photo credit: adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710621_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beyonce looks stunning as she models her new adidas x Ivy Park collection. The singer, 39, showcases the “Drip 2”, range which includes apparel, featuring several pieces with inclusive sizing and gender-neutral performance gear, footwear, accessories. It is available exclusively on adidas.com and adidas app on October 29th and at retail on October 30th. Please credit adidas/MEGA. 27 Oct 2020 Pictured: Beyonce for adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2 collection. Photo credit: adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710621_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The Ivy Park Rodeo collection will officially be available on August 19 at 2pm EST on Adidas.com.