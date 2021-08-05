Paulina Porizkova, 56, Slays In A Leopard Print Bikini & Dances With Her Nieces In Cute TikTok Video

Paulina Porizkova showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a leopard bikini while filming a TikTok video with her nieces.

If there’s one thing for sure about Paulina Porizkova, 56, it is that she has a fabulously toned body and she loves showing it off on social media. The model looked amazing when she rocked a super tiny leopard print bikini featuring a triangle bikini top and low-rise tide-sie string bottoms. Her toned abs were on full display and her platinum blonde hair was down in natural beach waves.

Paulina posted a video of herself dancing with her two nieces while wearing the bikini and captioned the post, “When your nieces get you on to TicToc but you have no idea what you’re doing, so you create your own. BTW, it is like 110 here, so yeah, we live in bikinis and the pool. I’m so proud of Georgia and Astrid, they are growing up to be women of substance and kindness. Obviously, large thanks to their parents @sporizkova and my love, my little brother, Kym.”

Paulina is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and just last week she posted yet another swimsuit shot as she stood by the pool in a tan string bikini with her six-pack abs and long, toned legs on full display. One of our favorite looks from the model, though, was definitely her blue Luabella bikini while on vacation.

The model posted a video of herself running in the water towards the camera while wearing a tiny triangle bikini top that was super revealing with a pair of matching low-rise bottoms.