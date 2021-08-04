Miley Cyrus Offers DaBaby Her ‘Help’ To ‘Learn’ From His Mistakes After His Homophobic Rant

Miley Cyrus shared an inspirational message about ‘encouraging love and open mindedness’ instead of ‘cancel culture’ on Instagram, and asked DaBaby to ‘check’ his ‘DMs’ so they can ‘talk.’

Miley Cyrus, 28, is speaking out about DaBaby‘s homophobic rant that made headlines this week. The singer took to Instagram to share a message that dismissed “division” and encouraged “forgiveness and compassion” and also requested to “talk” to the 29-year-old rapper in the caption. “@DaBaby check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!” the caption read.

Miley’s shared message seemed to address the negative reactions DaBaby was getting after saying controversial comments about the LGBTQ+ community during his recent performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, FL. “As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness,” the message began. “The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, and connection.”

“It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds,” it continued. “There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”

The message was met with a lot of support from Miley’s followers soon after she posted it. “You are AMAZING Miley!!! THIS is the response we need to one another💞,” one fan responded while another called her a “legend.” A third wrote, “Love your response to cancel culture Miley you are one of the rare saving graces of this industry and quite frankly the entire world.” and a fourth shared, “This world needs more people like you, Miley 😭❤️ I learn each and every day from you!”

Miley’s inspiring message comes two days after DaBaby shared a statement of apology for saying things like, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up…” and “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” to the crowd at Rolling Loud.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” he wrote in the statement. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”