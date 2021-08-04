Jordyn Woods Says She’s In The ‘Best Shape’ Of Her Life During Sexy Workout With Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods kicked off ‘Wellness Wednesday’ by thanking her NBA star boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, for challenging her in the gym.

Jordyn Woods, 23, and her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, continue to support each other in the best of ways. In an Instagram post shared on August 4, the model acknowledged the support she receives from her beau, Karl-Anthony, on a regular basis.

The hot couple gave fans a look into their sexy afternoon workout while posing for the camera at the gym. The model looked phenomenal and opted to wear a peach-colored sports bra and shorts set for the gym session. Paired with natural makeup and loose waves, she placed her hands on her hips to provide a sultry look for the photo opportunity. Her beau opted to take a shirtless pic and wore grey joggers. The fitness couple looked confident as ever.

She has also shared various workouts on social media, which have increased since she began dating Karl-Anthony and the launch of her fitness app first place. Jordyn shared the pic with the caption, “WELLNESS WEDNESDAY• get a partner that challenges you! We told each other we were gonna get in the best shape of our lives and that’s exactly what we’re doing! Never forget it all starts with your mind! I know I’ve been talking about my app launching for forever, but it is finally completed so hopefully you’ll have it by the end of the month so you can tap into my workouts! @frst.place”

Sharing this news comes as no surprise as the model has been very vocal about her fitness journey and how she chose to make it a lifestyle. “I think a big thing about me is that I am really big on mental health. And fitness has been my form of therapy through everything,” Jordyn shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I am someone who lost weight and I did it the traditional way and worked my butt off to get to the point that I am at today,” she continued. “I am like every other girl, it is not some extreme thing that I did that truly worked, but what works for me can work for a lot of other people.”

Undoubtedly Jordyn and Karl-Antony continue to push each other in many aspects of life since they began dating in Sept.20 In May the love birds celebrated their first anniversary by jetting off on a tropical vacation. In one of the Instagram posts from the ‘baecation’, Jordyn caption “Pinch me, I’m dreaming…a photo dump series. Expect lots of these this week.” The two have been more loved up than ever. The Minnesota Timberwolves star has been vocal for his admiration for his leading lady. So much so that in a separate post Karl also shared his admiration for his love by sharing, “There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights.”