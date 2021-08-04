Diddy Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Daughters Chance, 15 & Jessie & D’Lila, 14, After ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot

Diddy was ‘so proud’ as he posed with his three teenage daughters for an epic ‘Vanity Fair’ photoshoot that he dubbed ‘high fashion.’

Diddy, 51, and his three beautiful daughters Chance, 15, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, 14, looked so regal posing for Vanity Fair. The Bad Boy Records founder took to Twitter to share he was “so proud” of his “beautiful” alongside a behind-the-scenes video shared on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

I’m so proud of my Queens. They did such a great job on the @vanityfair shoot. I’m so proud of you girls!! You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. Words can’t even explain! I’m one of the luckiest men in the world!! LOVE. 🖤💫✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FfodowIVCj — LOVE (@Diddy) August 5, 2021

“I’m so proud of my Queens. They did such a great job on the @vanityfair shoot,” the rapper began. “I’m so proud of you girls!! You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. Words can’t even explain!” he added, along with, “I’m one of the luckiest men in the world!! LOVE.” While a shirtless Diddy appears solo on the cover, which includes an interview chronicling his early ’90s music journey as Puff Daddy to P.Diddy, and now Love, his teenage daughters are included in a photo as part of the story.

Rocking gorgeous braided up-do’s, Chance, Jessie, and D’Lila looked so grown up as they posed like models in front of the camera. The sisters all matched in black dresses made out of a metallic-finish material, which Diddy called “high fashion” in a behind-the-scenes video. “I told [the stylist] what to fix with the girls hair,” he said to the camera in the short, 30 second video shot on-set. “[It’s] high fashion — I said, ‘if Beyoncé ain’t gonna wear it, I don’t it on them!”

In another bit, Diddy is seen exclaiming, “Oh my god! Have you seen these pictures?” as he snuggles Chance, who he shares with Sarah Chapman. “You’re so pretty. I love your smile,” he added to the 15-year-old, urging her to “just be you” for the photoshoot.

He was also seen giving his twins Jessie and D’Lila, who are the daughters of his late ex Kim Porter, sweet kisses on the cheek as they wrapped the shoot. The New York native remembered Kim, who died in 2018, as “the love of my life” during the in-depth interview. In another post to Twitter, Diddy shared a gorgeous portrait of the three girls, dubbing them “THE COMBS QUEENS!!!”