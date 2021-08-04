Britney Spears Stuns In Bikinis & Dances To Dua Lipa As She Talks Turning 40 — Watch

Britney Spears is levitating! The pop star modeled a series of bikinis and danced to Dua Lipa while on vacation in Hawaii.

She’s levitating: Britney Spears shared new content from her Hawaiian getaway on Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The pop star, 39, danced to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” in a new reel that showed off her various vacation bikini sets. Britney also reflected on turning 40 at the end of this year, quoting a line from the 2012 rom-com This is 40.

The star danced in a red bikini and promptly changed into a striped blue one from Target in the reel. “My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from @Target,” she captioned the post. “girls, you gotta go there cause their suits are bomb.” Britney added, “Psss I’m going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40 … I’m not ready to shop at old lady stores.”

Britney has been unwinding in Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari ahead of her next conservatorship court date in September. Early Tuesday, the star shared some IG snapshots with some local island pigs. In the caption, Britney said spending time with animals, including horses, helps ease her “social anxiety.” She wrote, “I find spending time with animals like this peaceful pig to be very therapeutic. I do think it helps when I hear about other people who experience the same thing … it makes me feel like I’m not alone.”

Of course, the trip has not been without its hiccups. The pop star revealed that she got locked in her hotel bathroom at 2 a.m. after the lock got jammed. When her boyfriend couldn’t unjam the door, the singer had to call security, per her Instagram post from earlier today.

Britney is on vacation while her legal team prepares for her next court date on September 29, in which she’ll continue discussions to replace her estranged father Jamie with CPA Jason Rubin as conservator of her estate. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the “Baby One More Time” singer is taking the next hearing extremely seriously. “She wants nothing more than to be able to make her own choices and decisions and it’s as simple as that,” the source said. “She knows how important this date is for her freedom.”

The source added that Britney is “feeling like she has a good shot to finally live her life the way she feels she deserves.” After remaining silent about her 13-year conservatorship, Britney made her first court appearance in June and called for an end to the “abusive” legal arrangement in a harrowing testimony. While detailing all the ways the conservatorship has stripped her of her autonomy, Britney called for the removal of her father — whom she compared to a “sex trafficker” — as conservator.

Britney doubled down on these claims in her second hearing in July, announcing that she wanted her father charged with conservatorship abuse. “I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator,” Britney said. “I want to press charges on my dad today.” She later added, “My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.”