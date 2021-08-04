Bella Hadid Looks Incredibly Fit As She Strikes Sexy Poses In Purple Lingerie — Photos

Bella Hadid showed off her fabulous figure in a slew of sexy photos as she posed in purple lingerie.

When it comes to Bella Hadid, 24, she certainly does not shy away from showing off her figure on social media and that’s exactly what she did for her latest Instagram post. The supermodel posted a slideshow of four photos as she wore a lavender Calvin Klein lingerie set featuring an underwire push-up bra and a pair of matching high-waisted sheer underwear.

In the photos, Bella’s toned abs were on full display, as were her long, toned, and tanned legs. She topped her look off with some layered necklaces and she held her brown hair up in a high ponytail while two tiny braids framed the front of her face. Bella captioned the post, “A year ago when I continuously and accidentally made my face bleed every night while dreaming.”

While Bella’s body looked incredibly toned and fit, she also looked naturally gorgeous as she barely wore any makeup and showed off her natural tan and freckles.

Bella’s been on a roll with her Instagram posts lately and just last week, she posted two gorgeous photos of herself in a plunging black sequin halterneck Michael Kors dress with her brown hair up in a slicked-back middle-parted ponytail while the rest of her hair was done in tight curls.

In the photos, Bella wore shiny lip gloss as she puckered up for the camera to blow a kissy face. In the second photo, she’s smiling for the camera while rocking massive crystal earrings.