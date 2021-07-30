Fashion

Bella Hadid Rocks Plunging Sequined Dress & Blows Kisses To The Camera In Sexy Photos

bella hadid
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Mugler show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2019
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Off-White show, Runway, Fall Winter 2021/22, Paris Fashion Week, France - 04 July 2021
Bella Hadid at the Tom Ford Autumn / Winter 2020 Runway Show at Milk Studios. Los Angeles, February 7th, 2020 | usage worldwide Photo by: Dave Bedrosian/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Bella Hadid walking on the runway during the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Last show of Jean-Paul Gaultier after 50th years in fashion career. At Theatre Du Chatelet on January 22, 2020 in Paris, France. (Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Bella Hadid looked fabulous in a plunging sequin dress & a super curly ponytail as she blew kisses for the camera in new selfies!

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, 24, it’s that she always looks sexy no matter what she’s wearing and her latest look may just be our favorite. Bella posted two gorgeous photos of herself in a plunging black sequin halterneck Michael Kors dress with her brown hair up in a slicked-back middle-parted ponytail while the rest of her hair was done in tight curls. Since posting the photos on July 29, the post already has over 1.1 million likes and counting.

In the photos, Bella wore shiny lip gloss as she puckered up for the camera to blow a kissy face. In the second photo, she’s smiling for the camera while rocking massive crystal earrings. Bella has been rocking a ton of Michael Kors lately and she even just starred in the Fall/Winter 2021 campaign where the models walked down the streets of New York City.

For the campaign, Bella was joined by other supermodels, Naomi Campbell and Irina Shayk, as well as Ashley Graham and Helena Christensen. In the photos, Bella looked stunning in a bright red turtleneck knit mini dress with a long red peacoat on top and accessorized with pointed-toe red patent leather pumps. Her long, toned legs were on full display in this gorgeous look.

As for her second outfit of the night, she donned a dazzling silver sequin mini dress with a white oversized blazer on top.

