Ayesha Curry Rocks A Wetsuit On Scuba Diving Trip With Hubby Steph — Photos

Ayesha Curry flashed a ready smile while wearing a black wetsuit and enjoying a day of scuba diving with her husband Steph Curry, in two new Instagram pics.

Ayesha Curry, 32, and her husband Steph Curry, 33, appeared to enjoy a summer day by themselves in her latest social media pics! The dark-haired beauty shared two Instagram snapshots that showed her and the basketball player taking on a day of scuba diving in Tanzania while wearing matching black wetsuits on Aug. 3. In the first one, they’re standing beside each other while posing, smiling, and standing on sand, and in the second, they’re sitting on a floatation device on the water while wearing and holding their scuba gear.

“Mom and dad take on Scuba. 🐬🐠,” Ayesha captioned the photos. It didn’t take long for her followers to respond with sweet comments. “The cutest couple ever,” one follower wrote while another shared, “Great! Enjoy and stay safe!” A third pointed out that their activity “looks like fun” and a fourth called them an “amazing couple.”

Ayesha and Steph’s latest vacation in Tanzania comes just over two months after they enjoyed time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She shared a series of pics from the getaway, including one of her standing in water while rocking a stylish bikini and some adorable PDA-filled ones of her and Steph outside. “That concludes Cabo R and R! Until next time,” she captioned the post, indicating they were able to relax on the trip.

Around the same time she posted the Cabo pics, Ayesha wowed in pics she shared of her drinking a strawberry margarita while cozying up to her athletic hubby. She was wearing a black bikini as she and a shirtless Steph posed in front of a pool and looking like they were having the time of their lives. “bliss feat. margaritas,” she captioned the post along with a strawberry emoji.

She also promoted body positivity when she showed off her “stretch marks” in other photos she posted the day after. She wore a light blue tank top and matching bikini bottoms in the photos as she hung out with Steph and laid back under the sun. “Sunshine, sunscreen, stretch marks and Stephen. 😆,” she wrote alongside the post.