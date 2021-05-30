Ayesha Curry Snuggles Up To Husband Steph In A Bikini On Cabo Vacation — See Romantic Pic

Ayesha Curry has shared a series of new snaps while on a romantic, tropical getaway with her NBA star hubby in Cabo. See the pics!

Cookbook queen Ayesha Curry is summer ready! The mom-of-three took to Instagram on May 29 to share a roundup of photos from her romantic Cabo getaway with husband Steph Curry. The author was seen snuggling up to the NBA star while rocking a snakeskin bikini. “That concludes Cabo R and R! Until next time,” she captioned the post, in which she stunned in the strappy two piece swimsuit.

“It looked amazing (as do you),” one fan commented, as thousands of others dropped heart eye and flame emojis. The first snap showed Ayesha splashing about in the water, as she pulled her raven tresses back into a bun and secured it with a grey scrunchie. She also rocked a silver necklace and matching bracelet, while her hubby was all smiles in a pair of brown swimming trunks.

It comes just a couple of days after the brunette beauty revealed she and Steph had jetted off following the conclusion of the NBA’s regular season. While they didn’t disclose the location of the vacation spot, it involved a gorgeous house and luxurious pool, which Ayesha enjoyed in a black two piece swimsuit and Steph in his swim trunks. She also gave a shout-out to “margaritas,” which made a few cameos in her Instagram ‘photo dumps’. Ayesha poked fun at the fact that she was born in 1989 but drinking Don Julio 1942 tequila. “89’ drinking 42,” she wrote on IG.

It seems the couple left the kids at home for this trip, as their daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and son Canon, 2, regularly make many cameos on their doting parents’ Instagram pages. Back in January, Ayesha revealed Ryan has a very unique skill. She took to Instagram on January 15 to share a pic of her mini-me hanging upside down, while gripping onto a door handle. “she definitely got in trouble after this but the millennial mom in me had to take a picture first because it looks like how 2021 is feeling so far,” Ayesha wrote in her caption, adding, “Our Ryan Carson is always a mood. (Zoom in on that face).”