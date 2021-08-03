Leah Messer Looks Incredible In Black Leather Dress & Gives Off ‘Wedding Vibes’ — Watch

Leah Messer looked fabulous when she rocked a skintight black sequin dress for a friend’s wedding.

Leah Messer, 29, looked better than ever when she rocked a tight black sequin mini dress for a friend’s wedding in Charleston on August 2. For the occasion, the Teen Mom rocked a one-shoulder long-sleeve black dress that was covered in star sequins. She styled the LBD with a pair of white leather pointed-toe heel booties and a black and gold Dolce & Gabbana crossbody bag. She posted a slideshow featuring a cute boomerang of her dancing in her dress and then a photo of her leaning against a brick wall with the caption, “Wedding vibes.”

Leah has been looking gorgeous all summer long and just last week she was on vacation in Punta Cana when she rocked a slew of chic ensembles. One of our favorite looks was her one-shoulder blue snakeskin swimsuit. The one-piece featured a massive cutout on the front revealing her toned waist and she styled her look with a floppy straw hat and sunglasses.

Aside from the one-piece, Leah slayed in a neon pink bikini featuring a triangle top and matching high-waisted bottoms. Leah had a great time on vacation with her bestie and fellow Teen Mom star, Kailyn Lowry, who looked just as fab in a sheer black crochet cover-up.

Meanwhile, back in July, Leah was back in South Carolina for a family vacation with her daughters Aliannah, 11, Aleeah, 11, and Adalynn, 8, when Leah showed off her toned figure in a tan bikini featuring a strapless bandeau top and matching high-waisted bottoms.