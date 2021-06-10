Leah Messer Rocks A Crop Top & Swimsuit With Cover-Up On Vacation With Friends — Pics

Leah Messer is living her best life! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star enjoyed a ‘much needed’ vacation to Virginia Beach with her friends — and she shared the pics to prove it.

Leah Messer took some time away from her daughters, twins Alannah and Aleeah, 10, and Adalynn, 7, to take a girls’ trip. The 29-year-old reality star enjoyed a weekend getaway to Virginia Beach, and on June 8 she shared a series of pics from the trip to her Instagram page.

In the first photo in the slideshow, Leah can be seen posing on the beach with her friends. She looks gorgeous in a red one-piece swimsuit and white crocheted cover-up. In the second slide, Leah and her friends hold up their cups to cheers to the special occasion

In the final three slides, Leah and her friends are all dolled up for some time out on the town. Leah looks stunning in a rust colored crop top paired with a black mini skirt. She paired her outfit with scrappy sandals and two delicate gold necklaces.

Leah looked super relaxed and happy in the pictures and in her caption she gushed about the good time she had on her weekend getaway. “Chillin’ with my sea squad celebrating two birthday Queens!” she wrote. “I hope your birthdays were just as amazing as you both are! It was an unforgettable and much needed weekend. I LOVE YALL!”

The time away is well deserved for devoted mom Leah, who recently went through a breast cancer scare. The Hope, Grace & Faith author‘s emotional experience of finding a lump on her right breast was seen on the Season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2, which aired on May 4.

While Leah enjoys “filming real stuff” and likes “being real for [her] audience,” the mother of three EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she “wanted to keep [her breast cancer scare] under wraps and just deal with it on [her] own.” So what changed Leah’s mind?

“I ended up talking to Addie‘s grandma, who is a breast cancer survivor,” Leah revealed, referring to the mother of Leah’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Leah continued, “And [Jeremy’s mother] was like, ‘Yeah, it could be anything and I know that your remaining optimistic, but I think it’s something that you should share and film about’, and after I thought about it for a little while, I was like, ‘It is something important.'”