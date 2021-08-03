Dwayne Johnson Explains Why He Doesn’t Have A Six-Pack Despite Hitting The Gym Hard

Dwayne Johnson confessed a past medical emergency is why he has a ‘five-and-a-half pack’ instead of the traditional six to his ‘Jungle Cruise’ co-star Emily Blunt.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 49, is one of the fittest people in Hollywood — and while it’s hard to notice, it turns out the former WWE star doesn’t have a perfect six-pack! The wrestler-turned-actor got candid after his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt posed a fan question inquiring about his iconic abs. “There’s nothing wrong with them. Here’s the thing. I think because on Instagram these fitness models have these incredible six, eight, 12, 24-pack stomachs. I’ve got, like, a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack!” he began during an interview with Wired on Monday, August 2.

It turns out the missing “half pack” is the result of an injury that required surgery after the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 29 back in 2013. “The problem was, which a lot of people don’t know, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis,” the Hayward, California native explained. “It caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. So, they’re not perfect abs!” The Rock lost to John Cena during the match in question.

Back in 2014, the wrestling pro said he didn’t seek medical attention after the painful. “Your abdominal wall gets weak and your organs push through. The doctor said, ‘You need to lie down,’ and slowly starts to push my intestines back in my stomach. He said, ‘I would really recommend surgery’,” he said seven years ago to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the interview, The Rock and Emily asked various questions based on the most searched things online about them — including what the Jumanji actor eats in a day, if he has a stunt double and whether or not he practices yoga. “I do all my own stunts — except all the ones I don’t do,” he joked, adding he was “12” stunt doubles. He also revealed he does yoga and is “extremely flexible.”

The dad-of-three also shared a sweet story of how he met his wife Lauren Hashian, 36. “In Boston…we met at a kick off party,” he said. “We started talking but then she was like, ‘listen, it was great to meet you — but I gotta go. Take care of yourself.’ She hooked me!” he laughed, reflecting on their first interaction. The happily married couple tied the knot in Aug. 2019 after welcoming their kids Jasmine, 5, and Tiana Gia, 3.