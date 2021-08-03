Fashion

Camila Cabello Showers In A Red Bikini After Clapping Back At Body Shamers

camila cabello
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Actress Camila Mendes wears a tiny bikini as she films a scene for the new Netflix movie 'Strangers' in Miami Beach, Florida, with extras and the movie staff. Pictured: Camila Mendes BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Camila Cabello has no time for body shamers as she showed off her fabulous figure in a red bikini while taking an outdoor shower.

Camila Cabello, 24, clapped back at body shamers in the best way possible when she posted a video of herself wearing a red bikini while taking an outdoor shower on vacation. The singer looked gorgeous as she posted a video of herself in a red triangle bikini top and matching bottoms that put her entire body on full display. In the next two videos, she showed off her family doing the same poses while showering.

Camila’s sexy new video comes on the heels of the backlash she got from internet trolls who said she didn’t look good while running in a sports bra and shorts. The body shamers came after Camila in the worst way and instead of letting the remarks get to her, Camila had the perfect response.

She posted a TikTok video right after her run wearing the same outfit saying, “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly.”

@camilacabello

i luv my body

♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

She continued to say in the video, “And I wasn’t tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

Related Gallery

Camila Cabello's Red Carpet Looks Over The Years -- Photos

Camila Cabello attends the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala at the Pierre Hotel, in New York 2019 L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2019
Camila Cabello60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018WEARING VIVIENNE WESTWOOD COUTURE DRESS BAG BY JUDITH LEIBER
Camila CabelloVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019Wearing Monique Lhuillier

“I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby,” she concluded.