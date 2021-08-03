Camila Cabello Showers In A Red Bikini After Clapping Back At Body Shamers

Camila Cabello has no time for body shamers as she showed off her fabulous figure in a red bikini while taking an outdoor shower.

Camila Cabello, 24, clapped back at body shamers in the best way possible when she posted a video of herself wearing a red bikini while taking an outdoor shower on vacation. The singer looked gorgeous as she posted a video of herself in a red triangle bikini top and matching bottoms that put her entire body on full display. In the next two videos, she showed off her family doing the same poses while showering.

Camila’s sexy new video comes on the heels of the backlash she got from internet trolls who said she didn’t look good while running in a sports bra and shorts. The body shamers came after Camila in the worst way and instead of letting the remarks get to her, Camila had the perfect response.

She posted a TikTok video right after her run wearing the same outfit saying, “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. And I am wearing a top that shows my belly.”

She continued to say in the video, “And I wasn’t tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

“I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby,” she concluded.