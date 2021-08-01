Exclusive

Britney Spears Feeling ‘More Confident Than Ever’ Amid Battle To End Legal Conservatorship

Britney Spears has another court date looming in September, and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that she ‘doesn’t want to be scared to speak.’

Britney Spears, 39, is feeling more confident than ever as she continues the fight to end her legal conservatorship agreement. “Britney is feeling more confident than ever right now which is why she’s posting so many topless photos,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, referencing her recent racy photo posts. The pop star has shared a slew of topless photos and videos where she wears just a pair of daisy dukes, sporting her smudged liner and a burgundy nail polish. Britney offered no caption except three lip emojis as she gave the camera a smoldering look.

The posts come after Britney spoke twice in source, where she shared concerns around the legal situation involving her father Jamie Spears, 68. She’s set to speak again in September, which will be her first appearance since being granted the ability to hire her own lawyer, Matthew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, LLP by Judge Brenda J. Penny. Prior to Matthew, the Louisiana native was being represented by Sam Ingham, who stepped down from the role ahead of Matthew’s appointment.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears is seen on a red carpet. (Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

“She is looking forward to her next court date. She wants to be heard and doesn’t want to be silenced right now,” the insider also said. “Appointing her own counsel felt like such a victory for her which is why her confidence is through the roof. She doesn’t want to be scared to speak. She finally feels she can be open and be herself,” they also added. In Britney’s last two statements, the “Toxic” singer made a number of bombshell allegations about her legal arrangement — including that she was forced to work her last tour in 2018, is unable to remove an IUD to have a third child with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, and not permitted grooming services such as hair cuts, manicures or pedicures.

A second source close to the situation tells us that Britney is “hard at work preparing for her next day in court while she’s been spending time relaxing in Hawaii.” The pop star was recently in Hawaii on a romantic getaway with Sam, soaking up the sun in Maui (known to be one of her favorite places).