Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Post Sweet Tributes For BFF Lisa Kudrow’s Birthday: ‘Love You’

Lisa Kudrow was showered with love on her 58th birthday by her ‘Friends’ co-stars and real-life BFFs, with Jennifer Aniston even revealing her sweet nickname for the actress!

Lisa Kudrow has the best Friends one could ask for in BFFs Courteney Cox, 57, and Jennifer Aniston, 52! The Emmy winner celebrated her 58th birthday on July 30 and both Court and Jen posted the sweetest tributes for Lisa. Jennifer took to her Instagram story to share a series of snaps, including one from a dinner party where she’s kissing Lisa on the head. “Happy birthday my Floosh,” Jen wrote over the image, revealing her nickname for Lisa! “Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1… Love you @lisakudrow,” she added, alongside a throwback photo from the sitcom.

Courteney opted to share a sweet selfie of the pair, seemingly taken during the recently filmed (and long awaited) HBO Max Friends reunion. “Happy birthday my Loot. You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer I know,” the brunette penned. “Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list. Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you,” she concluded, with a heart emoji.

The two were beaming as they stood inside the Monica’s apartment set from Friends, where they filmed part of the reunion special with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Hilariously, Court threw in a Friends reference at the end of her caption with a nod to the “Smelly Cat” song from the series: “Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?”

Of course, Lisa, Jen and Courteney have shared a close bond off-screen for years, often celebrating birthdays and holidays together. The trio recently reunited for the 4th of July, alongside Laura Dern, for an epic star-studded BBQ! The Friends stars — who played Phoebe, Monica and Rachel on the series — glowed as they leaned in for a selfie! “Happy 4th! xoxo,” Courteney captioned the pic, adding a second of just her and Laura (also a close friend of theirs).