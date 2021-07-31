Dove Cameron Was In ‘Shock’ After Fans’ Reaction To Her Coming Out As Queer — Watch

Dove Cameron admitted she ‘thought’ she was already ‘out’ before she appeared on the recent cover of ‘Gay Times’ magazine and received a wide array of support from fans who didn’t know.

Dove Cameron, 25, technically came out as queer years ago, but many people didn’t know about it until she appeared on the cover of an issue of Gay Times magazine, which came out in May. The actress revealed she was “in shock” when she first saw her fans’ reaction but now feels her life is “richer” than before, in an interview on The Talk on July 30.

“I think I thought that I was out.. I was sort of living my life as a queer girl and then woman. And so, I didn’t think it was necessary to come out in that way, so then when the Gay Times cover came out it was something that was so natural for me but it hit in a much bigger way,” she explained on the show.

“I think it was shock for me because I guess I thought the world kind of knew” she continued. “That was a bit of an adjustment period, but it’s been really lovely. People have been very kind, very supportive. My life feels a bit richer now, feels a bit more like 3D rather than 2D.”

In her interview with Gay Times, Dove spoke about her sexuality and explained that she wanted to express her feelings through her music and hopes it would help her fans who are going through similar things. “I hope, through that experience, my fans are learning how to do the same. I hope they celebrate themselves and it emboldens them,” she said.

She also revealed that although she used to be insecure, she’s learned to accept herself for who she is. “I was really nervous to come out and, one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realized I wasn’t,” she pointed out. “With the process of coming out, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date…I’m choosing to love myself.”

When she’s not inspiring others with her personal life and music, she’s doing so with her acting. Her latest project, the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!, which is a comedy series that’s described as a parody of, and homage to, Golden Age musicals of the 1940s and 1950s, premiered on July 16.