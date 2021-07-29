Rihanna Mocks Ramona Singer & Defends Leah McSweeney After ‘RHONY’ Name-Drop

After Ramona Singer mocked Leah McSweeney’s Married to the Mob brand on a recent episode of ‘RHONY,’ Rihanna came to Leah’s defense by wearing a shirt from the collection and trolling Ramona about it!

Rihanna is team Leah McSweeney in the designer’s Real Housewives of New York feud with Ramona Singer. During the show’s most recent episode, Leah name-dropped Rihanna during a heated fight with Ramona. Ramona was mocking Leah’s clothing brand, Married to the Mob, but Leah had the best clap back. “You aren’t exactly my demographic, so it’s all good,” she told Ramona. “I already having Rihanna wearing my s***, you think I need you wearing my s***?”

Indeed, Rihanna is a fan of Leah’s Married to the Mob brand, and she proved it by posting a photo of herself in one of the collection’s shirts on Instagram after the RHONY episode. “What was said @RamonaSinger?” she wrote alongside the photo, where the ‘b**** mob’ shirt is on full display. RiRi even tagged Ramona in the post to make sure she saw it, and added a crying laughing emoji, as well. Leah saw the post, and commented, “I love you so much,” with a series of emojis.

Leah didn’t join RHONY until season 12 in 2020, but she actually knew Rihanna before she was even a cast member on the show. The two met at the 2019 Met Gala, and Rihanna was actually already wearing Married to the Mob clothes before she was introduced to Leah. “She thought she knew me already, and she gave me a huge hug and was like, ‘I know you!'” Leah recalled, of the Met Gala experience. “And I was like, ‘Actually, you don’t know me, but you wear my clothing line. You wear my brand, and thank you for that.’ She was like, ‘YOU’RE the girl that does that brand?!’ and I was like, ‘Yeah!’ She was like, ‘Oh my God come here!’ and gave me a huge hug again. She was just so cool.”

In May 2021, Leah confirmed that she and Rihanna kept in touch following their Met Gala encounter. “We’ve DMed back and forth,” she admitted. “She’s the f***ing baddest b***h in the world. There’s no one hotter and cooler than Rihanna. It’s pretty amazing [to DM with her].”

Rihanna also showed support for Leah amidst the RHONY season 12 reunion in Sept. 2020. Leah and Ramona had a heated confrontation during the reunion, and Leah shared a clip of the fight on Instagram, along with the caption, “Anyone else a ‘crazy’ b***h and proud?!” Rihanna came into the comments section and posted a hand-raised emoji and shrugging emoji, making it clear she’s Team Leah!