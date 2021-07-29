Candace Cameron-Bure Apologizes After Fans Criticize Her ‘Seductive’ TikTok: ‘I Was Trying To Be Strong’

Candace Cameron-Bure’s latest TikTok post on Instagram clearly missed the mark with some fans, but the ‘Fuller House’ star was unfazed by the critiques.

Full House alum Candace Cameron-Bure, 45, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday July 28 to clear up a few things about her latest TikTok video. Candace’s fans criticized the TikTok that the actress posted to her Instagram account, where she lip-synced to the song “Jealous Girl” by Lana Del Rey while holding up the Bible. Fans felt like she was trying to be “sexy” or “seductive,” but Candace said that everyone was misinterpreting it in her apology.

The TikTok audio that Candace lip-synced features Lana singing the lines, “Baby, I’m a gangsta too, and it takes two to tango/You don’t want to dance with me, dance with me/Honey, I’m in love with you.” In the video, Candace looked amazing in a pair of jean shorts and a dark blue blouse. She held up the bible and looked at it, as she mouthed the “I’m in love with you” line. Candace wrote, “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit” in the video.

The Fuller House star deleted the clip from her Instagram, after fans apparently were “not happy” with the TikTok. Candace explained that she was using the TikTok audio to make a statement about her religious beliefs and the Holy Spirit. “I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry. That was not my intention,” she said. “So many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress, because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”

Candace explained that she was inspired to use the song, after she saw her daughter, Natasha Bure, 22, use it in one of her own TikToks. “I was trying to do my own version of it, with the Bible and talk about the Holy Spirit, and the power of the Holy Spirit that basically nothing can trump the Holy Spirit, and we only know that by reading the Bible,” she explained.

Unfortunately, it seems like the message got lost in translation, and some people couldn’t get past the Lana’s sultry singing in the clip. Candace still look it all in stride and didn’t seem bothered by critics. She still had a slight smile in her Instagram Story. “Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a biblical way that didn’t work. Anyway, most of you didn’t like it clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention, but anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like,” she said.

Even though Candace may have deleted the video from her Instagram, it’s still up on her TikTok, and the comments seem very complimentary. The top comment on the video praised the actress for being fearless. “The fact that she’s not ashamed. I love it [so much],” the person wrote. While she took the clip off her Instagram, Candace is no stranger to gracefully clapping back at critics. She’s responded to people who have faulted her for posting photos where her husband is grabbing her, and she’s even got the help of her old TV dad Bob Saget to come to her defense.