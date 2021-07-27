Paris Hilton Pregnant & Expecting 1st Child with Fiancé Carter Reum — Report

A baby is on the way for Paris Hilton and Carter Reum! The socialite is pregnant with her first child, according to a new report.

Paris Hilton is pregnant! The 40-year-old socialite is a mom to be, Page Six confirmed on July 27. Paris will welcome her baby boy or girl with fiancé Carter Reum, whom she got engaged to in February 2021. The couple has yet to confirm the news themselves, but HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Paris for comment.

It’s no secret that Paris has wanted to be a mom for a long time. In January, she revealed that she had started undergoing IVF treatments to have a baby (or babies)! “I can pick twins if I’d like,” Paris explained. “[Carter and I] talk about [getting married] all the time and planning our babies’ names and all of that. I’m really excited to just move on to the next step of my life.” She also decided to freeze her eggs back in 2018 while she was engaged to Chris Zylka.

Paris has been dating Carter, an entrepreneur who has invested in various well-known startups, since the end of 2019. They sealed the deal on their relationship when Carter proposed on Feb. 13 while he and Paris were celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island. The couple shared the news of their engagement with Vogue for a Feb. 17 interview. “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” Paris told the mag. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait.”

For the proposal, Paris was wearing a white dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, while Carter wore a white suit when he got down on one knee and presented the birthday girl with a massive, emerald-cut diamond ring. There were also family members on the island, including Paris’s sister, Nicky Hilton, to help the lovebirds celebrate afterwards. Now Paris and Carter are on their way to parenthood. Congrats to them both!