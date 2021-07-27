Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Throwback Bikini Pics From 2001 & Looks So Cute – ‘Little K’

Kim Kardashian shared rare bikini photos of herself from when she was younger & she looked just as fabulous then as she does now!

Kim Kardashian, 40, rarely shows off pictures of herself from when she was younger but she took to Instagram to post two photos of herself from 2001 rocking bikinis. She captioned the slideshow, “Little K 2001,” alongside two photos – one of her smiling at the camera up-close by an infinity pool wearing a string bikini and the second of her in a pool with her hands up while rocking a sexy patterned string bikini top. Kim’s sister Khloe immediately commented on the photos writing, “OMG baby K in Cabo. Cutie.”

Kim has been feeling nostalgic lately, it seems, considering just last week she posted a sexy photo of herself from a 2008 photoshoot. In the photo, Kim’s wearing a tiny black triangle bikini top with a pair of extremely short denim shorts and cowboy boots while she laid in the middle of the desert.

When it comes to showing off her body in bikini photos, Kim surely isn’t shy and aside from her throwback pics, she’s been posting a ton of swimsuit shots lately. Just the other day Kim posted seriously sexy photos of herself in crystal clear water while rocking a gold string bikini and a cowboy hat. She captioned the photo, “back to my favorite island.”

Another one of our favorite bikini photos was when she showed off her incredibly toned abs and legs in a tiny purple I.AM.GIA string bikini. Kim opted to wear a bright purple two-piece that featured a tiny triangle Bambi Bikini Top ($35) and skinny strap Bambi Bikini Bottom ($35) that were super high-rise. She captioned the photo, “Good Morning Palm Springs.”