Fashion

Kim Kardashian Models Purple, String Bikini In Palm Springs Getaway: Photos

kim kardashian
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian enjoy some fun in the sun at Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL972735 140707 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Kim Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy purple string bikini while on vacation in Palm Springs!

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 40, there is nothing she loves more than showing off her figure and that’s exactly what she did when she modeled in this sexy string bikini. The mother-of-four looked better than ever when she showed off her incredibly toned abs and legs in a tiny purple string bikini. Kim opted to wear a bright purple two-piece that featured a tiny triangle top and skinny strap bottoms that were super high-rise. She captioned the photo, “Good Morning Palm Springs.”

Kim posted three different photos of herself in the bikini from all different angles and each one was better than the next. We’re not surprised by Kim’s toned figure, considering she posts about her workouts daily, showing us how hard she works for her body. While we love Kim in this sexy two-piece, it was her outfits from her Italy vacation just last week, that truly stole the show.

Now that the borders are open post-pandemic, Kim immediately jetted to Italy where she rocked a different gorgeous outfit every day. Some of our favorite looks from her include her silk white and red John Galliano Cherry Dress with her Manolo Blahnik Leva Sandals, her sexy skintight Dolce & Gabbana Vintage Tortoiseshell Vinyl Mini Dress which she styled with Manolo Blahnik Tortoiseshell Strap Heels, her white lace cutout Barragan Amarre Dress, and of course, her tiny blue Walter Van Beirendonck Embroidered-Logo Sports Shorts which she styled with a white Bevza High Waisted Bodysuit, and Yeezy Wedge Thong Sandals.

Kim looks so amazing that we don’t blame her for showing off her stunning figure and we can’t get over how good she looks in her sexy purple bikini.