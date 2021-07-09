Kim Kardashian Models Purple, String Bikini In Palm Springs Getaway: Photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy purple string bikini while on vacation in Palm Springs!

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 40, there is nothing she loves more than showing off her figure and that’s exactly what she did when she modeled in this sexy string bikini. The mother-of-four looked better than ever when she showed off her incredibly toned abs and legs in a tiny purple string bikini. Kim opted to wear a bright purple two-piece that featured a tiny triangle top and skinny strap bottoms that were super high-rise. She captioned the photo, “Good Morning Palm Springs.”

Kim posted three different photos of herself in the bikini from all different angles and each one was better than the next. We’re not surprised by Kim’s toned figure, considering she posts about her workouts daily, showing us how hard she works for her body. While we love Kim in this sexy two-piece, it was her outfits from her Italy vacation just last week, that truly stole the show.

Now that the borders are open post-pandemic, Kim immediately jetted to Italy where she rocked a different gorgeous outfit every day. Some of our favorite looks from her include her silk white and red John Galliano Cherry Dress with her Manolo Blahnik Leva Sandals, her sexy skintight Dolce & Gabbana Vintage Tortoiseshell Vinyl Mini Dress which she styled with Manolo Blahnik Tortoiseshell Strap Heels, her white lace cutout Barragan Amarre Dress, and of course, her tiny blue Walter Van Beirendonck Embroidered-Logo Sports Shorts which she styled with a white Bevza High Waisted Bodysuit, and Yeezy Wedge Thong Sandals.

Kim looks so amazing that we don’t blame her for showing off her stunning figure and we can’t get over how good she looks in her sexy purple bikini.