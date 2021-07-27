‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer: Dan Aykroyd Returns As Ray Stantz — Watch

Who you gonna call? A new trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ has been released, and the final moments of the trailer feature the one and only Dan Aykroyd.

We’re one step closer to a whole new generation of Ghostbusters! The newest trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally dropped on July 27. For all of the original Ghostbusters fans out there, the trailer features plenty of nostalgia. But it’s the final moments of the trailer that will really make you stand up and cheer.

A red phone rings and a man picks it up. “We’re closed,” Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz says in the trailer. Even after all these years, Ray still has his occult bookstore! Earlier in the trailer, commercials of the OG Ghostbusters, including Dan, Bill Murray, and Harold Ramis, are shown.

The supernatural comedy is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set 30 years after the second film. After being evicted from their home, a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) move to a small town in Summerville, Oklahoma, into an old farmhouse their grandfather left them after he died. Their grandfather is none other than Egon Spengler, an original Ghostbuster.

When the town experiences a series of unexplained earthquakes, the siblings discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and a secret legacy their grandfather left behind with the help of their teacher, Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd). Their small town is soon overrun by ghosts and monsters!

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman and written by Reitman and Gil Kenan. But, what’s a Ghostbusters film without its original cast? In addition to Dan, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are all set to reprise their roles from the original films. Harold sadly died in 2014.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally supposed to hits theaters on July 10, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date has been pushed several times. The film will now officially be released on November 11, 2021.