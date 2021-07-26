Normani Defends Cardi B After Fan Says ‘Wild Side’ Should Have Been A Solo

Normani took to Twitter to fearlessly call out critics who said her new song ‘Wild Side’ which features Cardi B, would be better as a solo song, and revealed the rapper was ‘a champion’ throughout the release.

Normani, 25, is expressing gratitude for Cardi B, 28, despite the fact that some Twitter users are saying she shouldn’t have been part of her latest song “Wild Side.” The singer didn’t hesitate to defend the “Bodak Yellow” rapper by responding to a negative tweet on July 26 and admitting she couldn’t “imagine” the new track without her.

“Same people that says this sh*t is the same people that didn’t buy sh*t ,don’t request on radio, not streaming not adding no value or numbers to the song but opinions on twitter for a hit tweet cause hating but keeping up with cardi it’s what in,” Cardi first responded to a user that negatively wrote, “idk why y’all didn’t release this song as your solo single. i get why she’s on it but shoulda been the remix in my humble opinion.”

“can’t imagine this record without you. THAT’S THE TWEET,” Normani then responded to Cardi.

She also followed it up with another tweet the next day after Cardi posted a second tweet that explained she was giving her suggestions for who should be on a remix of “Wild Side.”

“I don’t think you guys understand how harddddd this woman has gone for me. you have been a champion for me throughout this whole process even when I was freaking out the night before releasing. God don’t play when it comes to His. we good sis,” Normani’s tweet read.

Cardi appeared to eventually delete her initial tweets, but Normani’s responses proved all is good between them and the talented musician is proud to have her be a part of such an awesome single. The rappers released the song on July 15 and it made major headlines for its cover photo, which featured the ladies in their birthday suits with long hair covering certain private parts, and its music video. In the video, they’re also totally naked while hugging each other and holding onto chains.