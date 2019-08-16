Normani Freaks Out After Cardi B Shares Clip Of Her Twerking In ‘Motivation’ Video: ‘I’m Overwhelmed’

Normani ‘screamed’ with joy after Cardi B shared a clip of her super sexy dance moves in her ‘Motivation’ video with her nearly 50 million Instagram followers.

Having your idol shout out your work is a dream come true and that happened for Normani, as Cardi B shared a sexy clip from her “Motivation” video with her 49.3 million Instagram followers. The 23-year-old former Fifth Harmony member dropped the music video on Aug. 15 and in it she shows off her incredible dance moves. Cardi noticed her hot twerking and sexy costume of a tiny white mini skirt and bra top. The “I Like It” rapper wrote “😨😨😨LAWD 😱” next to it and Normani is freaking out.

The singer noticed right away that Cardi gave her such a major shout out on Aug. 16, responding immediately with the comment “I just screamedddddd. what is liiiiiiife. I’m overwhelmed. feeling beyond blessed. thank you so much. 🥺🖤😭✨” to Cardi. She also added another comment that featured “!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” in sheer joy. The 90’s inspired video featured amazing choreography that really let the season 24 Dancing with the Stars finalist’s skills shine in addition to her gorgeous voice.

Fans were loving it, with several asking for a collaboration. “She’s so dope! Can you please get her on a hook for the new album? @iamcardib?” one person asked while another begged “Cardi please cook up a song w her !!!! 😫🙏🏼,” as the post racked up over three million views within four hours of Cardi sharing Normani’s video.

Others were so proud of Cardi for her selflessness in supporting other female recording artists. “So important to support Normani she is talented and you know how the industry is with chocolate women! BRAVO CARDI 👏🏽,” one fan wrote while another added, “You always supporting others. It’s so amazing to see! We love you Cardi 💛.” “We love when you support other female artists! 💗,” another fan told Cardi. Sadly a number of people left “who is she?” in the comments, not knowing who Normani was Butt they sure do now! Cardi’s support and admiration got Normani’s talent out there to a whole lot of people who hadn’t heard of her and will likely be new fans. All with one simple Instagram post.