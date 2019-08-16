Normani Twerks In The Rain & More In Sexy Video For New Single ‘Motivation’ — Watch
Normani’s dancing is unparalleled! The singer twerks and shows off her amazing dancing skills in her ‘Motivation’ music video. Normani just took the music video game to a whole new level.
Normani, 23, has blessed us with one of the best music videos — EVER. Her “Motivation” music video was released on Aug. 16 and it’s the very definition of epic. The Fifth Harmony alum’s video opens with a young version of Normani watching 106 & Park in her living room. She dreams about the hosts announcing her name as the artist with the “number one video in the world right now.”
Ariana Grande, 26, co-wrote the track and sent Normani so much love after the music video’s release. “I’m so proud of u @Normani,” Ariana tweeted. Normani responded, “I love you so much. thank you for believing in me the way that you have sis and for being my biggest cheerleader we got a smashhhhh !!!!!! i miss you too much.”
“Motivation” is Normani’s newest song since her Sam Smith, 27, hit duet “Dancing With a Stranger.” It’s also her first song that’s not a collaboration since starting her journey as a solo artist. With “Motivation,” Normani has proven she’s here to stay and will undoubtedly be one of the greats.