Normani’s dancing is unparalleled! The singer twerks and shows off her amazing dancing skills in her ‘Motivation’ music video. Normani just took the music video game to a whole new level.

Normani, 23, has blessed us with one of the best music videos — EVER. Her “Motivation” music video was released on Aug. 16 and it’s the very definition of epic. The Fifth Harmony alum’s video opens with a young version of Normani watching 106 & Park in her living room. She dreams about the hosts announcing her name as the artist with the “number one video in the world right now.”

The music video transitions to the present day Normani. The singer appears to pay homage to Beyonce, 37, in a white crop top and denim shorts that look very similar to Bey’s “Crazy In Love” video look. She changes in a very sexy outfit and shows off her incredible dance moves on the street. Her twerking game is unmatched. She even twerks on a fence! Everyone is going to be trying to learn Normani’s “Motivation” music video moves. Normani also twerks in the rain while wearing a barely-there bedazzled outfit and later takes to the streets again to dance and sing in a sexy black ensemble.

Ariana Grande, 26, co-wrote the track and sent Normani so much love after the music video’s release. “I’m so proud of u @Normani,” Ariana tweeted. Normani responded, “I love you so much. thank you for believing in me the way that you have sis and for being my biggest cheerleader we got a smashhhhh !!!!!! i miss you too much.”

“Motivation” is Normani’s newest song since her Sam Smith, 27, hit duet “Dancing With a Stranger.” It’s also her first song that’s not a collaboration since starting her journey as a solo artist. With “Motivation,” Normani has proven she’s here to stay and will undoubtedly be one of the greats.